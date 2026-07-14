The Affirmation Center for Thought's Bookstore

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A Glimpse of the Planet Zinn is a science-fiction fantasy rich in symbolism and spiritual undertones. The story follows three boys born into a powerful civilization, heirs to a legacy where the greatest achievement—eternal life—is both revered and elusive. Number of pages 558. Shipping.Included.
Lucidia: A Glimpse of Dualism is the second novel in The Glimpse science-fiction trilogy, continuing its signature fusion of advanced technology, religious symbolism, and a bold philosophical critique of modern social and environmental ethics. Number of pages 331. Shipping.Included.
A Glimpse of the Host is the culminating chapter in The Glimpse saga, where hope shines brightest just before it is tested. Number of pages 477. Shipping.Included.
Guide Us On the Right Path is a compelling collection of essays that traces the author’s social, political, and moral convictions across time. Gathered into a single volume, these writings reveal a consistent worldview—one shaped by careful observation, spiritual reflection, and a deep concern for the direction of both individuals and society. Number of pages 95. Shipping.Included..
Give Us This Day offers a contemporary reflection on timeless scripture, exploring how sacred wisdom speaks to the social, economic, and political realities of our modern world. Number of pages 87. Shipping.Included.
This book is a penetrating historical treatise on the origins and evolution of the American prison–industrial complex, uncovering how a system intended to deliver justice was transformed into a profit-driven enterprise. Number of pages 56. Shipping.Included.
Credit Cards: Gateway To A Debt Industry is the second installment in the Gateway Series; it offers a powerful and illuminating treatise on the origins and evolution of the debt industry in the United States and the pivotal role credit cards play in shaping modern economic life. Number of pages 167. Shipping.Included.
Decentralize Banking: Gateway To A Democratic Economy is the third and final installment of the Gateway Trilogy. It presents a bold vision for a new economic model designed to achieve true equality and a more just society. At the heart of this transformative concept is the Honor Credit System, a digital currency, a framework that rewards work not with wealth, but with honor, self-esteem, and meaningful contribution—eliminating the corrupting influence of greed. Number of pages 358. Shipping.Included.
Gravity is a provocative treatise—virtually a thought experiment that blends physics, mathematics, and philosophy to explore the foundations of metaphysics. Using metaphorical models drawn from applied physics, the text constructs an analytical framework for understanding how cause and effect can demonstrate that spiritual science is as rigorous and valid as physical science. Number of pages 513. Shipping.Included.
Grace explores the intersection of intrinsic gifts and learned experiences, presenting a profound vision of how human potential evolves over time. Grace is both legacy and structure—a process shaped by natural inclinations and a maturation journey that intertwines the possible and the seemingly impossible. Number of pages 398. Shipping.Included.
Gratitude is the third and final book in the 3G Trilogy, following Gravity and Grace, a series dedicated to exploring the frontiers of applied metaphysics. Building on the ideas introduced in the first two volumes, Gratitude turns its focus to a singular, profound pursuit: the science of the prayer wave. Number of pages 365. Shipping.Included.
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