The Affirmation Center for Thought's Bookstore

Decentralize Banking: Gateway To A Democratic Economy is the third and final installment of the Gateway Trilogy. It presents a bold vision for a new economic model designed to achieve true equality and a more just society. At the heart of this transformative concept is the Honor Credit System, a digital currency, a framework that rewards work not with wealth, but with honor, self-esteem, and meaningful contribution—eliminating the corrupting influence of greed. Number of pages 358. Shipping.Included.