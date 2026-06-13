African Leaders Council Inc.

Hosted by

African Leaders Council Inc.

About this event

The African Heritage Fair 2026 Vendor Payment

Vendor
$50

For approved retail, artisan, cultural product, fashion, beauty, book, art, craft, or service-based businesses participating in the curated African market.

Food Vendor
$100

For approved food or non-alcoholic beverage businesses selling packaged, prepared, sampled, or served items during the fair.

Approved Community Resource Organizatio
Free

For approved nonprofit, civic, educational, health, financial, or community organizations providing free services to attendees.

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