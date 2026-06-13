The African Heritage Fair 2026 Vendor Payment

About this event
For approved retail, artisan, cultural product, fashion, beauty, book, art, craft, or service-based businesses participating in the curated African market.
For approved food or non-alcoholic beverage businesses selling packaged, prepared, sampled, or served items during the fair.
For approved nonprofit, civic, educational, health, financial, or community organizations providing free services to attendees.
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