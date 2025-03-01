The Afton Foundation 50/50 St Patty’s Day Raffle

You can buy as many tickets as you would like the raffle ends at 11:59 PM on March 15 and we will pick one ticket to win 50% of the total available.
Some winners in the past have decided to donate all or a portion of their winnings back to the foundation.
You can buy as many tickets as you would like the raffle ends at 11:59 PM on March 15 and we will pick one ticket to win 50% of the total available.
Some winners in the past have decided to donate all or a portion of their winnings back to the foundation.
Bundle of 5 tickets
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 tickets
5 tickets
Bundle of 10
$40
This includes 10 tickets
10 tickets
10 tickets
Bundle of 15
$50
This includes 15 tickets
15 tickets
15 tickets
Bundle of 35
$100
This includes 35 tickets
35 tickets
35 tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!