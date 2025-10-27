Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

1212 University Ave, Honolulu, HI 96826, USA

Ceramic Teapot item
Ceramic Teapot
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Antique Porcelain Tea Pot item
Antique Porcelain Tea Pot
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ornate flowers and bird decorations

Antique Cloisonné Urn item
Antique Cloisonné Urn item
Antique Cloisonné Urn
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Stamped on bottom

Ceramic Fish Vase item
Ceramic Fish Vase
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vintage, 10 inches tall

Ceramic ducks item
Ceramic ducks item
Ceramic ducks item
Ceramic ducks
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Set of 3 ceramic duck figurines. The largest is about 10 inches tall

Antique Limoge Pitcher item
Antique Limoge Pitcher item
Antique Limoge Pitcher
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

French 12' tall with a 6 inch bottom

Fish silk tie item
Fish silk tie
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dark blue background with bright tropical fish

Dark blue silk tie item
Dark blue silk tie
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

It has a small dark blue embroidered Punahou School logo

Pink and Blue Silk Ties item
Pink and Blue Silk Ties
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Manaola Aloha Shirt item
Manaola Aloha Shirt
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Mens, Lavender, Men's 5XL Button Up

Formal Evening Gown item
Formal Evening Gown item
Formal Evening Gown
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Women's A-Line Chiffon Lace Mother of the Bride Dress Formal Full Length Evening Gown with Sleeves, size 8/9

Rose Gold Mexican Ring item
Rose Gold Mexican Ring item
Rose Gold Mexican Ring
$1,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

18 karat rose gold and green gold ring Size 7.5 appraised at $4,000. Ring consists of a hand made rectangular, multi layered ring measuring 22 x 12.4mm at the top, with a shank measuring 2.7mm wide. The top of the ring transitions to the shank with rhomboid-shaped decorative pieces. The top is constructed with layers of tubes with decorative sheets of alternating gold colors. The ring is stamped 18k and has an overall weight of 9.9 grams.

Porcelain Serving Dish item
Porcelain Serving Dish
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vintage, Blue Lotus Flower

Hand Made Umbrellas item
Hand Made Umbrellas
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One Blue and one yellow decorative print sun umbrella each with bamboo shaft & handles--for sun protection only.

Vintage Lauhala Papale item
Vintage Lauhala Papale item
Vintage Lauhala Papale item
Vintage Lauhala Papale
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Beautifully handcrafted tightly woven, fedora style, size is 22 inches

Vintage Lauhala Hat item
Vintage Lauhala Hat item
Vintage Lauhala Hat
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This beautifully handcrafted fedora style, is a bit larger, size is 22.5 inches

Mikasa Porcelain Settings item
Mikasa Porcelain Settings item
Mikasa Porcelain Settings item
Mikasa Porcelain Settings
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vintage Bob Van Allen for Mikasa Metro L9175 Sketchbook 1 Serving Plate, and six place settings (dinner plate, dessert plate and bowl)

Antique Crystal Bowl item
Antique Crystal Bowl item
Antique Crystal Bowl
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Large vintage crystal serving bowl

Small Vintage Cut Glass Bowl item
Small Vintage Cut Glass Bowl
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Camp Mokuleia Memorabilia item
Camp Mokuleia Memorabilia item
Camp Mokuleia Memorabilia
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One of a kind Camp Mokule`ia tote bag, mug and note book created for this auction featuring photos by Kirsten B. Turner, and Bishop's cottage original oil painting by local artist Spencer Chang, art is 11 X 8 inches.

Camp Mokule`ia Beach Front item
Camp Mokule`ia Beach Front
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

16x20 framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner of the bay fronting Camp Mokule`ia lodge and cabins

Large Green Scarf item
Large Green Scarf
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This large square scarf is made from viscose fiber. Our student model has it doubled over her shoulder.

Glass blown sea creatures item
Glass blown sea creatures
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hermit crab in shell and dolphin

Antique Glass Ball Float item
Antique Glass Ball Float
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Rare, large antique Japanese turquoise maritime glass float, 11 inches diameter

Buff and Blue Lei item
Buff and Blue Lei item
Buff and Blue Lei
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Handmade exquisitely crafted long fabric lei

Monsterra Pillow item
Monsterra Pillow
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Handcrafted and signed

Blown Glass Bowl item
Blown Glass Bowl
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Large wide mouthed light blue and white blown glass bowl, 11" diameter

Moon Rising Photograph item
Moon Rising Photograph
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Solid Koa wood and glass framed photograph by Kirsten B. Turner of Moon Rising over Malaekahana, 16 X 20

Rocky Shore Painting item
Rocky Shore Painting item
Rocky Shore Painting
$400

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Original oil painting by Hawaii born artist: Helen M Cassidy (1900-1985) , art is 20 x 16

https://www.askart.com/artist/Helen_Cassidy/11206677/Helen_Cassidy.aspx

Yosemite Photograph item
Yosemite Photograph
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Photographer: Ansel Adams gray metal and glass framed poster , 18 x 15

Sunrise Hula Dancer Photograph item
Sunrise Hula Dancer Photograph
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Solid Koa and glass framed photo of Sweet Heart Rock, Manele Bay, Lanai is 12 X 16

Po`ole Pohaku Painting item
Po`ole Pohaku Painting item
Po`ole Pohaku Painting
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Original Watercolor by Artist Richard Nelson matted art is 22 X 14

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct2dJbVPW6L/


https://dicknelsoncolor.com/

Nicaraguan Poster item
Nicaraguan Poster
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Original 1980 Nicaraguan Revolution Poster 20 X 28

Captain Cook's Arrival Painting item
Captain Cook's Arrival Painting item
Captain Cook's Arrival Painting
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Giclee signed by Artist Raymond Massey, Art is 27 X 20

Koolau Painting item
Koolau Painting
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Giclée by artist Gary Reed, Double solid Koa wood and glass frame 42 X 23 (art is 34 X 14)

Makapu`u Painting item
Makapu`u Painting item
Makapu`u Painting
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Framed Original oil painting by Vicky Snyder, art is 23x17

Ulupo Heiau Painting item
Ulupo Heiau Painting
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Original oil painting by Mark Brown, wood frame, art is 36 X 24

https://www.marknbrownfineart.com/


Grass House Etching item
Grass House Etching item
Grass House Etching item
Grass House Etching
$2,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Black enamel and glass framed John Kelly dry point black and white etching print, art is 7 x 6 inch, circa 1930

https://www.kellyarthi.com/bw-sales-gallery

Kokee Painting item
Kokee Painting item
Kokee Painting
$5,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Original wood framed oil painting by Howard D. Hitchcock (1861-1943), impressionist painter of the Volcano School, art is 15x1, https://www.invaluable.com/artist/hitchcock-david-howard-srskt8raut/sold-at-auction-prices/?srsltid=AfmBOorwYor_YJNLch1jixBUM7Oiwq9uGaa979vJYzFsaq57rTkdsrXX

New Zealand Sheep Painting item
New Zealand Sheep Painting
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wood framed Oil Painting by unknown New Zealand artist, about 24 X 12 inches

Enchanted item
Enchanted
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Spray paint on canvas by Christopher Steitz, 24x8

Antique Quilt item
Antique Quilt item
Antique Quilt
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Handmade antique quilt (hand pieced, hand quilted) 91' x 77,

Kualoa Rainbow Painting item
Kualoa Rainbow Painting
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Giclee on canvas by Karen Jewel, 17.5x11.5


Popoia Vista Photograph item
Popoia Vista Photograph
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Metal and glass framed photograph of the view of Mokapu Peninsula from Popoia (Flat Island) by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14

Kaiaka Bay Beach Photograph item
Kaiaka Bay Beach Photograph
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wood and glass framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner, 11X`4

Shimmering Mokule`ia Photo item
Shimmering Mokule`ia Photo
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wood and glass framed floating photograph by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14

Mt Ka`ala Trail Photograph item
Mt Ka`ala Trail Photograph
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wood and glass framed photograph by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14

Mythical Hawk item
Mythical Hawk
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Koa wood and glass framed One of a Kind digital painting by Hawaii born illustrator and author Lisa Manuzak, 16 X 20 (art is 8 X 10)

https://www.lisawileyart.com/about

Life Coaching item
Life Coaching
$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Three hours of virtual coaching sessions (which could be done in three hours or six half-hour sessions) with seasoned coach Bob Davis, market value is $675

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing