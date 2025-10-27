Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ornate flowers and bird decorations
Stamped on bottom
Vintage, 10 inches tall
Set of 3 ceramic duck figurines. The largest is about 10 inches tall
French 12' tall with a 6 inch bottom
Dark blue background with bright tropical fish
It has a small dark blue embroidered Punahou School logo
Mens, Lavender, Men's 5XL Button Up
Women's A-Line Chiffon Lace Mother of the Bride Dress Formal Full Length Evening Gown with Sleeves, size 8/9
18 karat rose gold and green gold ring Size 7.5 appraised at $4,000. Ring consists of a hand made rectangular, multi layered ring measuring 22 x 12.4mm at the top, with a shank measuring 2.7mm wide. The top of the ring transitions to the shank with rhomboid-shaped decorative pieces. The top is constructed with layers of tubes with decorative sheets of alternating gold colors. The ring is stamped 18k and has an overall weight of 9.9 grams.
Vintage, Blue Lotus Flower
One Blue and one yellow decorative print sun umbrella each with bamboo shaft & handles--for sun protection only.
Beautifully handcrafted tightly woven, fedora style, size is 22 inches
This beautifully handcrafted fedora style, is a bit larger, size is 22.5 inches
Vintage Bob Van Allen for Mikasa Metro L9175 Sketchbook 1 Serving Plate, and six place settings (dinner plate, dessert plate and bowl)
Large vintage crystal serving bowl
One of a kind Camp Mokule`ia tote bag, mug and note book created for this auction featuring photos by Kirsten B. Turner, and Bishop's cottage original oil painting by local artist Spencer Chang, art is 11 X 8 inches.
16x20 framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner of the bay fronting Camp Mokule`ia lodge and cabins
This large square scarf is made from viscose fiber. Our student model has it doubled over her shoulder.
Hermit crab in shell and dolphin
Rare, large antique Japanese turquoise maritime glass float, 11 inches diameter
Handmade exquisitely crafted long fabric lei
Handcrafted and signed
Large wide mouthed light blue and white blown glass bowl, 11" diameter
Solid Koa wood and glass framed photograph by Kirsten B. Turner of Moon Rising over Malaekahana, 16 X 20
Original oil painting by Hawaii born artist: Helen M Cassidy (1900-1985) , art is 20 x 16
https://www.askart.com/artist/Helen_Cassidy/11206677/Helen_Cassidy.aspx
Photographer: Ansel Adams gray metal and glass framed poster , 18 x 15
Solid Koa and glass framed photo of Sweet Heart Rock, Manele Bay, Lanai is 12 X 16
Original Watercolor by Artist Richard Nelson matted art is 22 X 14
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct2dJbVPW6L/
Original 1980 Nicaraguan Revolution Poster 20 X 28
Giclee signed by Artist Raymond Massey, Art is 27 X 20
Giclée by artist Gary Reed, Double solid Koa wood and glass frame 42 X 23 (art is 34 X 14)
Black enamel and glass framed John Kelly dry point black and white etching print, art is 7 x 6 inch, circa 1930
Original wood framed oil painting by Howard D. Hitchcock (1861-1943), impressionist painter of the Volcano School, art is 15x1, https://www.invaluable.com/artist/hitchcock-david-howard-srskt8raut/sold-at-auction-prices/?srsltid=AfmBOorwYor_YJNLch1jixBUM7Oiwq9uGaa979vJYzFsaq57rTkdsrXX
Wood framed Oil Painting by unknown New Zealand artist, about 24 X 12 inches
Spray paint on canvas by Christopher Steitz, 24x8
Handmade antique quilt (hand pieced, hand quilted) 91' x 77,
Metal and glass framed photograph of the view of Mokapu Peninsula from Popoia (Flat Island) by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14
Wood and glass framed photo by Kirsten B. Turner, 11X`4
Wood and glass framed floating photograph by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14
Wood and glass framed photograph by Kirsten B. Turner, 11 X 14
Koa wood and glass framed One of a Kind digital painting by Hawaii born illustrator and author Lisa Manuzak, 16 X 20 (art is 8 X 10)
Three hours of virtual coaching sessions (which could be done in three hours or six half-hour sessions) with seasoned coach Bob Davis, market value is $675
