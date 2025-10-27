Silent Auction

18 karat rose gold and green gold ring Size 7.5 appraised at $4,000. Ring consists of a hand made rectangular, multi layered ring measuring 22 x 12.4mm at the top, with a shank measuring 2.7mm wide. The top of the ring transitions to the shank with rhomboid-shaped decorative pieces. The top is constructed with layers of tubes with decorative sheets of alternating gold colors. The ring is stamped 18k and has an overall weight of 9.9 grams.