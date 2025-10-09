The Alchemy of Your Story with Laura Esquivel

Hosted by
About this event
-If you need more time to pay the full ticket price, but want to reserve your spot now, you can pay the retreat deposit. Full payment is due by January 2nd. We will e-mail you a one-time code that deducts your deposit from the ticket to make your final payment.
-Please tell us which room you are reserving in the checkout questionnaire.
-(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)
-Retreat Deposits are non-refundable.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Bring your own tent and set up on our beach-front camping grove. Our camping grove is right next to the pool where we have bathrooms and showers. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Our dorm has 4 individual beds. The dorm is a cozy communal space. It shares the toilets and showers with the camping grove. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our triple-occupancy room has three individual beds, a sitting area, desk and beautiful bathroom with a private garden in front. Please let us know if you have preferred roommates and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Stay in one of our beautiful glamping tents in our camping grove furnished with 2 individual beds and bedside tables. Price is per person. Our glamping tents have electrical connections for charging phones and bedside lamps. The glamping tents are double occupancy. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is per person.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Our ocean suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is the same for the room with 1 or 2 people in the King bed.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Our penthouse suites have a private rooftop terrace, a king bed, a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. All prices are in USD and include your retreat, food and accommodations. Price is the same for the room with 1 or 2 people in the King bed.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra fee "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
You will have to book your own housing in Mahahual. You can get a taxi to Mahai each day. We can suggest options for you. We will provide all meals during your time with us. All prices are in USD and include your retreat and food. Price is per person.
March 1
One way group shuttle from Tulum Airport to Mahai - (Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
March 1
One way group shuttle from Cancun Airport to Mahai - (Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Private car from TQO to Mahai (Total Price 1 to 3 people) - you can arrange sharing with other attendees to split the price.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
March 1
Private car from CUN to Mahai (Fits 1 to 3 people) - you can arrange sharing with other attendees to split the price.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
March 7
One way ticket from Mahai to Tulum Airport. (Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
March 7
One way ticket from Mahai to Cancun Airport. (Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
March 7
One way private car from Mahai to Tulum Airport. (Fits 1 to 3 people) - you can arrange sharing with other attendees to split the price.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
March 7
One way private car from Mahai to Cancun Airport. (Fits 1 to 3 people) - you can arrange sharing with other attendees to split the price.
(At checkout, you can adjust the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0. Zeffy is a non-profit and this is a separate donation you can choose to make to them.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!