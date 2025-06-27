Allison Hope Foundation

Hosted by

Allison Hope Foundation

About this event

The Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation presents the 4th Annual Ocho's Lakeside Stride

3700 Xerxes Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA

Adult Race Ticket
$30

Adult Race Ticket (Age 13+)

Child Race Ticket
$15

Child Race Ticket (Age 5-12)

5 Years Old & Younger Race Ticket
Free

Children 5 years old and younger are free!

OPTIONAL - $10 Additional Donation
$10

I would like to make an additional donation of $10 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation

OPTIONAL - $25 Additional Donation
$25

I would like to make an additional donation of $25 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation

OPTIONAL - $50 Additional Donation
$50

I would like to make an additional donation of $50 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation

OPTIONAL - $100 Additional Donation
$100

I'd like to make an additional donation of $100 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation

Add a donation for Allison Hope Foundation

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