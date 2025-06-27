The Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation presents the 4th Annual Ocho's Lakeside Stride

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About this event
Adult Race Ticket (Age 13+)
Child Race Ticket (Age 5-12)
Children 5 years old and younger are free!
I would like to make an additional donation of $10 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation
I would like to make an additional donation of $25 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation
I would like to make an additional donation of $50 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation
I'd like to make an additional donation of $100 to the Allison H.O.P.E. Foundation
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