The Allston Abbey's Coming Out Party

5 St Lukes Rd

Allston, MA 02134, USA

5pm Service of Holy Eucharist
Free

The Episcopal Community of Oscar Romero, who worships here on Saturday afternoons, will lead a bi-lingual worship service celebrating our new space.

6pm Reception
Free

Eat, drink, and mingle with the other folks for whom The Abbey has become a home!

7:30pm Swing Dance
Free

Featuring the Whozit/Whatzit Band and an introductory dance lesson by the Lindy Hopcats. While this whole event is free, we invite a $15–25 donation to help cover the cost of food and live music.

