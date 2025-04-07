The Aloe Family

Hosted by

The Aloe Family
Sales closed

The Aloe Family: Sound Good, Do Good Silent Auction

Solidcore Pilates- 5 Class Pack ($200 Value) item
Solidcore Pilates- 5 Class Pack ($200 Value)
$50

Starting bid

5 Class Pack at Solidcore Germantown!
Arete Wellness Bundle for Two ($1,146 Value) item
Arete Wellness Bundle for Two ($1,146 Value)
$250

Starting bid

Experience relief from body ailments with advanced and effective treatments including wellness IV with glutathione, infrared sauna, cryotherapy, red light therapy, and a hyperbaric chamber.
MIAN Investments Lyric Lounge 2-Night Stay ($3,00 Value) item
MIAN Investments Lyric Lounge 2-Night Stay ($3,00 Value) item
MIAN Investments Lyric Lounge 2-Night Stay ($3,00 Value) item
MIAN Investments Lyric Lounge 2-Night Stay ($3,00 Value)
$500

Starting bid

Just minutes from Broadway, the Lyric Lounge holds up to 12 guests and includes 9 beds and 3 baths. It consists of 4 levels, the top level being a rooftop oasis with a view of Nashville. **Good for any Tuesday-Thursday in 2025
Lisa Paris Painting ($175 Value) item
Lisa Paris Painting ($175 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Painting titled "Sisters" by Lisa Paris
City Winery Wine & Show Tickets ($350 Value) item
City Winery Wine & Show Tickets ($350 Value)
$75

Starting bid

Includes 2 Bottles of Wine and 2 Tickets to Any Show at City Winery Nashville!
Nashville Skin Company- Lip Filler ($650 Value) item
Nashville Skin Company- Lip Filler ($650 Value) item
Nashville Skin Company- Lip Filler ($650 Value)
$275

Starting bid

Lip Filler Treatment from Nashville Skin Company!
Bivens & Associates Cigar Bundle ($250 Value) item
Bivens & Associates Cigar Bundle ($250 Value)
$35

Starting bid

Cohiba Blue Cigars from Bivens & Assoicates
Members Health Co. Comprehensive Bundle ($2500 Value) item
Members Health Co. Comprehensive Bundle ($2500 Value) item
Members Health Co. Comprehensive Bundle ($2500 Value)
$250

Starting bid

Comprehensive Preventive Health Bundle includes 100 Biomarker Bloodwork + Body Composition Scan with Professional Review!
Flight Spirits Gift Basket ($250 Value) item
Flight Spirits Gift Basket ($250 Value)
$40

Starting bid

Gift Basket Includes Merch and 5 bottles of Spirits!
UV Zero Spray Tans ($450 Value) item
UV Zero Spray Tans ($450 Value)
$60

Starting bid

Mobile Spray Tan Party - 6 spray tans at one location. Perfect for bridal parties or girls night in!
BTC Inc Las Vegas Event Passes ($900 Value) item
BTC Inc Las Vegas Event Passes ($900 Value)
$350

Starting bid

Two Festival Passes to Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas! https://b.tc/conference/2025/bitcoin-week
Framework Forge One-Year Membership ($1,428 Value) item
Framework Forge One-Year Membership ($1,428 Value)
$350

Starting bid

One Year Forge Membership to Framework (4 visits/mo)
American Paint Hat Co. Hat Design Experience ($250 Value) item
American Paint Hat Co. Hat Design Experience ($250 Value) item
American Paint Hat Co. Hat Design Experience ($250 Value)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary design experience for one, as you customize your own unique hat!
Any Old Iron SMILEY SUIT ($1250 Value) item
Any Old Iron SMILEY SUIT ($1250 Value)
$200

Starting bid

Women's size small suit with reversible black-yellow sequins!
Lange Studio- Creative Kids Clicks Photoshoot ($499 Value) item
Lange Studio- Creative Kids Clicks Photoshoot ($499 Value)
$150

Starting bid

Experience a fun and engaging photo session that highlights your child's true personality!
Floral Mask by Brian Wooden ($7,000 Value) item
Floral Mask by Brian Wooden ($7,000 Value)
$250

Starting bid

BC Block VIP Access ($499 Value) item
BC Block VIP Access ($499 Value)
$200

Starting bid

One Free Month of Full BC Block Access! As a VIP member of The Block you will have unlimited access to the BC Gym classes for dynamic strength training, BC Tread classes for invigorating treadmill work, BC Reform classes to challenge stability and toning through the Lagree method, as well as access to the BC Recovery suite to maximize your wellness and recovery. BC Recovery features cold plunges, saunas, and a dedicated recovery suite with tools to help you meet your pre- and post-workout needs. BC Block is excited to be your one stop fitness and wellness facility and also includes IV Therapy! We are excited to offer one complimentary IV service as part of this VIP month experience! We can’t wait for you to enjoy your time at Nashville’s premier elite group fitness facility! Team on 3!
HarperCollins & Writt Book Bundle and Merch ($355 Value) item
HarperCollins & Writt Book Bundle and Merch ($355 Value)
$20

Starting bid

Includes a Book Bundle, Custom Jane Austen print, and Well-Read Shirt and Hat!
Group Paint Night with Billy & Larry Stewart ($1,600 Value) item
Group Paint Night with Billy & Larry Stewart ($1,600 Value) item
Group Paint Night with Billy & Larry Stewart ($1,600 Value) item
Group Paint Night with Billy & Larry Stewart ($1,600 Value)
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of painting with your own group of up to 8 guests at the Forge Gallery! Baley 'Billy' Bodden is a Nashville native known for her portrayal of the human figure in her painting. Larry Stewart is known pieces that hone-in on his contemporary style. This immersive paint night covers all needed art materials.
Curb Records Vinyl & Merch Bundle ($700 Value) item
Curb Records Vinyl & Merch Bundle ($700 Value) item
Curb Records Vinyl & Merch Bundle ($700 Value) item
Curb Records Vinyl & Merch Bundle ($700 Value)
$70

Starting bid

Includes 21 Various Vinyls and Merch from Curb Records!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!