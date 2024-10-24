2025 Aloha 'Ike Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Two night stay for two people at the beautiful Royal Sonesta Hotel, ocean view room, with resort fees, parking, and room and tax included. Retail value of $1,600.
Starting bid
One 60x70 inch handcrafted lap quilt. Retail value of $500.
Starting bid
One Round of Golf for One at Puakea Golf Course. Retail Value of $180.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate. Retail value of $50
Starting bid
One $100 gift certificate to Keoki's Paradise. Retail Value of $100.
Starting bid
One (1) round of golf for one person at the Ocean Course at Hokuala. Retail value of $299
Starting bid
One large Hawaiian print quilted tote bag. Retail value of $100.
Starting bid
Gift certificate redeemable for two seats on the Morning Raft Adventure Tour on Blue Ocean Adventure Tours. Retail Value of $400.
Starting bid
Complimentary 2 night stay for 2 people at the AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea. Retail value of $1,600. Support the Maui economy!
Starting bid
Mounting tubing adventure for 2 people at Kaua'i Backcountry Adventures. Retail Value of $212.
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate for Kintaro Japanese Restaurant. Retail Value of $50.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 night stay for 2 people at the Residence Inn by Marriott Maui Wailea. Retail value of $1600. Let's support our Maui economy!
Starting bid
2 complimentary seats on their 65 ft powered catamaran, for their 7 hour Ni'ihau & NaPali super tour. Retail value of $677.44.
Starting bid
One 60x82 inch handcrafted lap quilt.Retail value of $500.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to the Nanea Restaurant at the Westin Princeville Hotel.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
One 60x70 inch hand crafted lap quilt. Retail value of $500.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two (2) Interisland Round Trip Tickets on Southwest Airlines. Retail Value of $800
Starting bid
Starting bid
One 60 minute massage from Me Time Massage & Bodywork. Retail Value of $115.
Starting bid
One $100 Gift Certificate for Sushi Blue Wave. Retail Value of $100.
Starting bid
A one (1) night stay in a Deluxe Studio, inclusive of taxes and resort fees, at Koloa Landing. Retail value of $675
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate. Retail value of $50
Starting bid
Starting bid
$150 Gift Certificate for the Beach House Restaurant. Retail value of $150.
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 Night stay at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa in an ocean view room, including daily resort fee and complimentary self-parking. Retail value of $1,682.76.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Mounting tubing adventure for 2 people at Kaua'i Backcountry Adventures. Retail Value of $212.
Starting bid
One hand crafted lap quilt by Vicky's Fabrics. Retail Value of $595.
Starting bid
2 night stay in a Deluxe Garden Room at the Sheraton Kaua'i Resort. Retail Value of $675
Starting bid
$100 dining credit at RumFire at the Sheraton Kaua'i Resort. Retail Value of $100.
Starting bid
Starting bid
One custom crafted dog house from the talented students in the Kaua'i High School Construction Program led by Mr. Jonathan Drayton. Retail Value = Priceless
Starting bid
Collection of Tamba Surf items that include one hat, one shirt(men's large), one children's book, and an assortment of stickers. Retail value of $75.
Starting bid
Collection of Tamba Surf items that include one hat, one pullover hoodie(kid's small), one children's book, and an assortment of stickers. Retail value of $85.
Starting bid
One hand sewn feather lei created by Jade Waialeale-Bataad. This one is called Holoholo~ to go out for pleasure, this beauty traveled with me over the water to the continent and was sewn on the plane and in my hotel room, back on the plane and finished at home. The significance is to do what you love, love what you do and take that love with you where ever you go. Retail value of $400
Starting bid
Kona coffee ice cream, dark chocolate fudge, coconut flakes, macadamia nuts, and vanilla cake crumbles in a chocolate shortbread crust. Retail value of $55.
Starting bid
One hand crafted Kōnane board with stones, donated by Sean Chun. Retail Value = $150
Starting bid
Starting bid
One hand made Piko'ole Papale. Retail value of $400.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!