2025 Aloha 'Ike Silent Auction

One hand sewn feather lei created by Jade Waialeale-Bataad. This one is called Holoholo~ to go out for pleasure, this beauty traveled with me over the water to the continent and was sewn on the plane and in my hotel room, back on the plane and finished at home. The significance is to do what you love, love what you do and take that love with you where ever you go. Retail value of $400