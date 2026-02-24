Alpha Phi Alpha Gamma Iota

Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Gamma Iota

About this event

The Alpha Cabaret

600 Settlers Landing Rd

Hampton, VA 23669 ·

VIP Admission
$50

Celebrate the return of excellence with the ultimate Cabaret experience.

VIP guests will enjoy:
•    Expedited entry - skip the line and make a grand arrival
•    Access to a private, exclusive section of the venue
•    A curated plated dining experience including:
•    Pan Seared Chicken
•    Shrimp with Boursin Grits
•    Glazed Meatballs
•    Garden Green Beans
•    Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
•    Tossed Salad
•    Tea & Lemonade

General Admission
$20

Guests will experience the full ambiance of the revived Cabaret, including access to entertainment, music, dancing, and the beautifully transformed venue space at the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.

Dress to impress and celebrate the rebirth of a timeless Alpha tradition.

Divine 9
$10

We ask you please submit your chapter, line number, and year crossed on the next page!

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