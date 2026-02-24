The Alpha Cabaret

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About this event
Hampton, VA 23669 ·
Celebrate the return of excellence with the ultimate Cabaret experience.
VIP guests will enjoy:
• Expedited entry - skip the line and make a grand arrival
• Access to a private, exclusive section of the venue
• A curated plated dining experience including:
• Pan Seared Chicken
• Shrimp with Boursin Grits
• Glazed Meatballs
• Garden Green Beans
• Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
• Tossed Salad
• Tea & Lemonade
Guests will experience the full ambiance of the revived Cabaret, including access to entertainment, music, dancing, and the beautifully transformed venue space at the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.
Dress to impress and celebrate the rebirth of a timeless Alpha tradition.
We ask you please submit your chapter, line number, and year crossed on the next page!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!