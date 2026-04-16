The Amazing Cubberley School Foundation Silent Auction

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Cubberley School Office
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Whether it's caffeine or cupcakes you crave, this basket, filled with gift cards from local coffee and sweet shops, will help you get your fix! Valued at $200, enjoy coffee and sweets from Frosted Cupcakery, Foodologie, Coffee Parlor, and more.
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What's better than brunch? A boozy brunch! This basket is stuffed with goodies like a bottle of champs and two flutes for mimosas, two Day Drinker tees, $100 gift card to The Breakfast Bar, and more!
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This is our idea of spring cleaning! A basketful of goodies from Dr. Bronner's to scrub up and get sparkling clean.
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We're doing you a solid and making bedtime for your TK, kindergarten, or first grade student something to look forward to with a basket of 32 age-appropriate books and a sweet elephant stuffy to snuggle up with.
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We're doing you a solid and making bedtime for your TK, kindergarten, or first grade student something to look forward to with a basket of 32 age-appropriate books and an adorable bull stuffy to snuggle up with.
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We can't guarantee you'll look as hot as Demi Moore or Patrick Swayze in Ghost (because you probably won’t) but we can guarantee you'll have a great time taking a pottery class at Clay on First.
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Help your little golfer get into the swing of things with a new set of clubs (see what we did there?). This set comes with FORE (haha) clubs--a driver, 7-iron, wedge, and putter.
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Why do golfers carry an extra pair of pants?
In case they get a hole-in-one!
Ok, so maybe our golf jokes need a little work, but if you win this item, your kiddo's golf game won't!
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Kids can be so dramatic, amiright? So put their theatrics to good use and send them to Performing Arts Workshop, voted best summer camp by L.A. Parent magazine.
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Kids can be so dramatic, amiright? So put their theatrics to good use and send them to Performing Arts Workshop, voted best summer camp by L.A. Parent magazine.
Starting bid
Kids can be so dramatic, amiright? So put their theatrics to good use and send them to Performing Arts Workshop, voted best summer camp by L.A. Parent magazine.
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Bump! Set! Spike!
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Whether you were a Bruin or a Banana Slug, a Gator or a Gopher, you'll feel a sense of college pride each time you drop your kid off and see your college flag flying in front of Cubberley for the entire 2026/27 school year.
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Take me out to the ball game! Surprise an Anaheim Angels fan, or treat yourself to this basket loaded with goodies, including a fleece blanket, Ben Joyce bobblehead, Angels beach umbrella, #27 Mike Trout socks, snacks for the game, and more!
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You can’t strike out with this basket! It makes the perfect gift, with a blanket, Logan O’Hoppe bobblehead, an Angels baseball cap, Travis d’Arnaud tee, snacks for the ball park, and more!
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Are you rooting for the home team? This basket has a Tyler Glasgow bobblehead and snacks for the game, all tied up with a white ribbon.
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Let’s go, Dodgers, let’s go! A Tyler Glasgow bobblehead and snacks for the ball park, tied up nice and neat with a Dodger blue ribbon.
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Don’t miss a single moment of your little Cubs celebration!
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Best seat in the house! Perfect for snapping ALL the pics!
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It’s a big day for our littlest Cubs, and you’ll have a front row view of the celebration!
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Capture every second of you little Cub’s big day!
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Sa-wing battah! This is one BASEBALL registration for Fall 2026!
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Take me out to the ball game! One BASEBALL registration for Spring 2027.
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Get your slugger signed up for SOFTBALL Fall 2026.
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Play ball! This is one SOFTBALL registration for Sprint 2027.
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Your Cub is leaving middle school behind—don’t miss a moment! Valid for 2026 only.
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Before your baby says hello to high school, capture all the excitement of their 8th grade promotion with a view from the front row. Valid for 2026 only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!