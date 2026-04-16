Cubberley School Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Cubberley School Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

The Amazing Cubberley School Foundation Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Cubberley School Office

Coffee & Sweets Basket item
Coffee & Sweets Basket
$60

Starting bid

Whether it's caffeine or cupcakes you crave, this basket, filled with gift cards from local coffee and sweet shops, will help you get your fix! Valued at $200, enjoy coffee and sweets from Frosted Cupcakery, Foodologie, Coffee Parlor, and more.

Boozy Brunch Basket item
Boozy Brunch Basket
$82.50

Starting bid

What's better than brunch? A boozy brunch! This basket is stuffed with goodies like a bottle of champs and two flutes for mimosas, two Day Drinker tees, $100 gift card to The Breakfast Bar, and more!

Dr. Bronner's Basket item
Dr. Bronner's Basket
$60

Starting bid

This is our idea of spring cleaning! A basketful of goodies from Dr. Bronner's to scrub up and get sparkling clean.

Bedtime Basket #1 item
Bedtime Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

We're doing you a solid and making bedtime for your TK, kindergarten, or first grade student something to look forward to with a basket of 32 age-appropriate books and a sweet elephant stuffy to snuggle up with.

Bedtime Basket #2 item
Bedtime Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

We're doing you a solid and making bedtime for your TK, kindergarten, or first grade student something to look forward to with a basket of 32 age-appropriate books and an adorable bull stuffy to snuggle up with.

Clay On First Gift Certificate item
Clay On First Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

We can't guarantee you'll look as hot as Demi Moore or Patrick Swayze in Ghost (because you probably won’t) but we can guarantee you'll have a great time taking a pottery class at Clay on First.

Set of Junior Golf Clubs item
Set of Junior Golf Clubs
$45

Starting bid

Help your little golfer get into the swing of things with a new set of clubs (see what we did there?). This set comes with FORE (haha) clubs--a driver, 7-iron, wedge, and putter.

50% Off TGA Golf Academy Summer Camp item
50% Off TGA Golf Academy Summer Camp
$60

Starting bid

Why do golfers carry an extra pair of pants?

In case they get a hole-in-one!

Ok, so maybe our golf jokes need a little work, but if you win this item, your kiddo's golf game won't!

Performing Arts Workshop Gift Certificate #1 item
Performing Arts Workshop Gift Certificate #1
$60

Starting bid

Kids can be so dramatic, amiright? So put their theatrics to good use and send them to Performing Arts Workshop, voted best summer camp by L.A. Parent magazine.

Performing Arts Workshop Gift Certificate #2 item
Performing Arts Workshop Gift Certificate #2
$60

Starting bid

Kids can be so dramatic, amiright? So put their theatrics to good use and send them to Performing Arts Workshop, voted best summer camp by L.A. Parent magazine.

Performing Arts Workshop Gift Certificate #3 item
Performing Arts Workshop Gift Certificate #3
$60

Starting bid

Kids can be so dramatic, amiright? So put their theatrics to good use and send them to Performing Arts Workshop, voted best summer camp by L.A. Parent magazine.

SC Rockstar Volleyball Club Gift Certificate item
SC Rockstar Volleyball Club Gift Certificate
$60

Starting bid

Bump! Set! Spike!

College Flag Flown at Cubberley
$30

Starting bid

Whether you were a Bruin or a Banana Slug, a Gator or a Gopher, you'll feel a sense of college pride each time you drop your kid off and see your college flag flying in front of Cubberley for the entire 2026/27 school year.

Anaheim Angels Basket #1 item
Anaheim Angels Basket #1
$30

Starting bid

Take me out to the ball game! Surprise an Anaheim Angels fan, or treat yourself to this basket loaded with goodies, including a fleece blanket, Ben Joyce bobblehead, Angels beach umbrella, #27 Mike Trout socks, snacks for the game, and more!

Anaheim Angels Basket #2 item
Anaheim Angels Basket #2
$30

Starting bid

You can’t strike out with this basket! It makes the perfect gift, with a blanket, Logan O’Hoppe bobblehead, an Angels baseball cap, Travis d’Arnaud tee, snacks for the ball park, and more!

L.A. Dodgers Basket #1 item
L.A. Dodgers Basket #1
$30

Starting bid

Are you rooting for the home team? This basket has a Tyler Glasgow bobblehead and snacks for the game, all tied up with a white ribbon.

L.A. Dodgers Basket #2 item
L.A. Dodgers Basket #2
$30

Starting bid

Let’s go, Dodgers, let’s go! A Tyler Glasgow bobblehead and snacks for the ball park, tied up nice and neat with a Dodger blue ribbon.

2 Front Row Seats -- End of Kindergarten Celebration item
2 Front Row Seats -- End of Kindergarten Celebration
$20

Starting bid

Don’t miss a single moment of your little Cubs celebration!

2 Front Row Seat -- End of Kindergarten Celebration item
2 Front Row Seat -- End of Kindergarten Celebration
$20

Starting bid

Best seat in the house! Perfect for snapping ALL the pics!

2 Front Row Seats -- End of TK Celebration item
2 Front Row Seats -- End of TK Celebration
$20

Starting bid

It’s a big day for our littlest Cubs, and you’ll have a front row view of the celebration!

2 Front Row Seats -- End of TK Celebration item
2 Front Row Seats -- End of TK Celebration
$20

Starting bid

Capture every second of you little Cub’s big day!

LAYBS BASEBALL REGISTRATION Fall ‘26 item
LAYBS BASEBALL REGISTRATION Fall ‘26
$45

Starting bid

Sa-wing battah! This is one BASEBALL registration for Fall 2026!

LAYBS BASEBALL Registration Spring ‘27 item
LAYBS BASEBALL Registration Spring ‘27
$45

Starting bid

Take me out to the ball game! One BASEBALL registration for Spring 2027.

LAYBS SOFTBALL REGISTRATION Fall ‘26 item
LAYBS SOFTBALL REGISTRATION Fall ‘26
$45

Starting bid

Get your slugger signed up for SOFTBALL Fall 2026.

LAYBS SOFTBALL REGISTRATION Spring ‘27 item
LAYBS SOFTBALL REGISTRATION Spring ‘27
$45

Starting bid

Play ball! This is one SOFTBALL registration for Sprint 2027.

2 Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony item
2 Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony
$20

Starting bid

Your Cub is leaving middle school behind—don’t miss a moment! Valid for 2026 only.

2 Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony item
2 Front Row Seats to 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony
$20

Starting bid

Before your baby says hello to high school, capture all the excitement of their 8th grade promotion with a view from the front row. Valid for 2026 only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!