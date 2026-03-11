The Amazing Generation: A Conversation with Bestselling Author Jonathan Haidt

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About this event
This ticket admits one person. Please choose the total number of tickets you need for your family. Each MS104 family will receive one copy of The Amazing Generation, donated by the MS104 PTA.
We are sold out for this event but we might be able open up more seats as we get closer. Please register for this ticket if you'd like to be included on the waitlist.
This event is possible thanks to author Jonathan Haidt and the MS104 PTA. If you're able, please consider a donation to support the PTA and this event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!