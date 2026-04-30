The American Department Legion Department of California

Offered by

The American Department Legion Department of California

About the memberships

The American Department Legion Department of California's Membership Renewal (Post)

Membership
$43.50

No expiration

American Legion Membership Dues Breakdown

Your annual membership dues are divided to support operations and programs at both the national and state levels of The American Legion.

National Dues – $23.50

Supports programs and services across the United States, including:

  • Veteran advocacy and legislative efforts in Washington, D.C.
  • National programs (VA claims support, Americanism, youth programs)
  • Operational support for nationwide initiatives and outreach
  • Resources that benefit all Posts and members

Department of California Dues – $20.00

Supports efforts specific to the State of California, including:

  • Veteran Service Officers assisting with claims and benefits
  • State-level programs such as Oratorical, Boys State, and community initiatives
  • Training, leadership development, and Post support
  • Administrative operations for the Department

Total (Before Post Dues): $43.50

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