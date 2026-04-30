The American Department Legion Department of California's Membership Renewal (Post)

American Legion Membership Dues Breakdown
Your annual membership dues are divided to support operations and programs at both the national and state levels of The American Legion.
National Dues – $23.50
Supports programs and services across the United States, including:
- Veteran advocacy and legislative efforts in Washington, D.C.
- National programs (VA claims support, Americanism, youth programs)
- Operational support for nationwide initiatives and outreach
- Resources that benefit all Posts and members
Department of California Dues – $20.00
Supports efforts specific to the State of California, including:
- Veteran Service Officers assisting with claims and benefits
- State-level programs such as Oratorical, Boys State, and community initiatives
- Training, leadership development, and Post support
- Administrative operations for the Department
Total (Before Post Dues): $43.50
American Legion Membership Dues Breakdown
Your annual membership dues are divided to support operations and programs at both the national and state levels of The American Legion.
National Dues – $23.50
Supports programs and services across the United States, including:
- Veteran advocacy and legislative efforts in Washington, D.C.
- National programs (VA claims support, Americanism, youth programs)
- Operational support for nationwide initiatives and outreach
- Resources that benefit all Posts and members
Department of California Dues – $20.00
Supports efforts specific to the State of California, including:
- Veteran Service Officers assisting with claims and benefits
- State-level programs such as Oratorical, Boys State, and community initiatives
- Training, leadership development, and Post support
- Administrative operations for the Department
Total (Before Post Dues): $43.50