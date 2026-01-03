The Curing Alzheimer's Disease Foundation

Hosted by

The Curing Alzheimer's Disease Foundation

About this event

The Amethyst Gala

29 Hwy 96

Dellwood, MN 55110, USA

Tax-Deductible Ticket
$1

your ticket includes cocktail/reception, 5-star dinner & dessert, live music, plus silent and live auctions - all to support research at the UMN Alzheimer's Legacy Lab - If you cannot attend, please think to donate using this form. Also - do not feel obligated to tip Zeffy (the company who is processing this transaction) when checking out, select other to control how much - if anything - you provide to them. Thanks

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