The Amethyst Gala

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About this event
your ticket includes cocktail/reception, 5-star dinner & dessert, live music, plus silent and live auctions - all to support research at the UMN Alzheimer's Legacy Lab - If you cannot attend, please think to donate using this form. Also - do not feel obligated to tip Zeffy (the company who is processing this transaction) when checking out, select other to control how much - if anything - you provide to them. Thanks
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!