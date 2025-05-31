Cuts for a Cause Raffle June 2025

6 Wine Tastings at Gouveia Vineyards,
$30 Gift Card Archie Moore's,
4 tickets to Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Excursion,
$20 Gift Card Tap & Vine,
2 tickets to the Beardsley Zoo,
$20 Gift Card Dragonfly Wines & Spirits,
2 hours of Computer Tech Support/Training,
$50 Gift Card Arnold's Jewelers
6 Wine Tastings at Gouveia Vineyards,
$30 Gift Card Archie Moore's,
4 tickets to Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Excursion,
$20 Gift Card Tap & Vine,
2 tickets to the Beardsley Zoo,
$20 Gift Card Dragonfly Wines & Spirits,
2 hours of Computer Tech Support/Training,
$50 Gift Card Arnold's Jewelers
Add a donation for The Animal Haven
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!