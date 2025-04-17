The Annual Corktown Health Gala 2025 at Elevate

Your guests will be recognized as VIPs at the Gala event which includes a VIP preglow reception, complimentary valet parking, a VIP reception starting at 6 PM (main event starting at 7 PM), a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and entertainment.

Other benefits at this level include:

• Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all collaterals, media releases and electronic communications

• Recognition during the event presentation

• Opportunity to give verbal greeting from main podium

• Company logo on Corktown website for entire year

• Individualized company thank you signage

• Thank you on electronic signage

• 2 reserved tables (16 VIP tickets)

• A full-page color advertisement in program

• Promoted on Corktown social media and website