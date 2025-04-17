The Annual Corktown Health Gala 2025 at Elevate

1 Campus Martius

Detroit, MI 48226, USA

General Admission
$150

This is a SINGLE GENERAL ADMISSION ticket to the Gala event which includes complimentary valet parking, a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and blues entertainment - all in the amazing setting of ELEVATE, a beautiful space located atop the One Campus Martius building featuring expansive views of Downtown Detroit

VIP Admission
$200

This is a SINGLE VIP ADMISSION TICKET to the Gala event which includes special VIP pre-glow event, complimentary valet parking, a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and jazz/blues entertainment - all in the amazing setting of ELEVATE, a beautiful space located atop the One Campus Martius building featuring expansive views of Downtown Detroit.

Table of Eight – General Admission
$1,200
This is the purchase of EIGHT GENERAL ADMISSION seats for this event at a total of $1,200. Guests enjoy the benefits of the General Admission at a RESERVED table.

Table of Eight – VIP Admission
$1,600
This is the purchase of EIGHT VIP seats for this event at a total of $1,600. Guests enjoy the benefits of the General Admission at a RESERVED table, as well as a special VIP pre-glow event.

Presenting Sponsor Package: $15,000 (includes 16 VIP Tix)
$15,000
Your guests will be recognized as VIPs at the Gala event which includes a VIP preglow reception, complimentary valet parking, a VIP reception starting at 6 PM (main event starting at 7 PM), a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and entertainment.
Other benefits at this level include:
Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all collaterals, media releases and electronic communications
Recognition during the event presentation
Opportunity to give verbal greeting from main podium
Company logo on Corktown website for entire year
Individualized company thank you signage
Thank you on electronic signage
2 reserved tables (16 VIP tickets)
A full-page color advertisement in program
Promoted on Corktown social media and website

Platinum Sponsor Package $10,000 (includes 16 VIP Tix)
$10,000
Your guests will be recognized as VIPs at the Gala event which includes complimentary valet parking, a VIP reception starting at 6 PM (main event starting at 7 PM), a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and jazz/blues entertainment.
Other benefits at this level include:
•Recognition during the event presentation
• Company logo on Corktown website for entire year
• VIP reception one hour prior to event start
• Thank you on electronic signage
• 2 reserved tables (16 VIP tickets)
• A full-page color advertisement in program
• Promoted on Corktown social media and website

Gold Sponsor: $7,500 (includes 8 VIP Tickets)
$7,500
Your guests will be recognized as VIPs at the Gala event which includes complimentary valet parking, a VIP reception starting at 6 PM (main event starting at 7 PM), a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and jazz/blues entertainment.
Other benefits at this level include: • Recognition during the event presentation
• Company logo on Corktown website for 6 months
• VIP reception one hour prior to event start
• Thank you on electronic signage
• 1 reserved table (8 tickets)
• One half-page color advertisement in program
• Promoted on Corktown social media and website

Silver Sponsor: $5,000 (includes 4 VIP Tickets)
$5,000
Your guests will be recognized as VIPs at the Gala event which includes complimentary valet parking, a VIP reception starting at 6 PM (main event starting at 7 PM), a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and jazz/blues entertainment.
Other benefits at this level include: • VIP reception one hour prior to event start
• Thank you on electronic signage
• 4 VIP tickets to the event
• A full page black and white advertisement in the program
• Promoted on Corktown social media and website

Bronze Sponsor: $2,500 (includes 2 VIP Tickets)
$2,500
Your guests will be recognized as VIPs at the Gala event which includes complimentary valet parking, a VIP reception starting at 6 PM (main event starting at 7 PM), a strolling dinner, open bar, engaging speakers, awards ceremony and jazz/blues entertainment.
Other benefits at this level include: • VIP reception one hour prior to event start
• 2 VIP tickets to the event
• A half page black and white advertisement in program
• Promoted on Corktown social media and website

