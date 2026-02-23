Respond Now

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Respond Now

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Meals for Our Neighbors Benefit

20712 Western Ave

Olympia Fields, IL 60461, USA

Early Bird Admission - LIMITED TIME!
$65
Available until Apr 7

Take advantage of discounted early access to the Meals for Our Neighbors Benefit and join us for an evening of food, live music, and community while supporting Respond Now’s mission.

General Admission
$75

Includes entry to the Meals for Our Neighbors Benefit, featuring live music, great food, and an evening of community connection. Guests can also participate in the silent auction and raffle baskets while supporting Respond Now’s mission.

Community Advocate Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your name will be recognized on the event website, in the event program (printed and/or digital), and on sponsor signage. Sponsors will also be acknowledged in event-wide social media posts, during general event remarks, and in the sponsor thank-you section of the event e-newsletter.

Community Partner Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes logo placement on the event website.

Community Leader Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes enhanced logo placement on the event website with a clickable link.

Community Champion Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes homepage logo placement, social media recognition, e-newsletter feature, and on-stage acknowledgment.

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition, premier logo placement across event materials, enhanced digital promotion, and a speaking opportunity at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!