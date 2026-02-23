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About this event
$
Take advantage of discounted early access to the Meals for Our Neighbors Benefit and join us for an evening of food, live music, and community while supporting Respond Now’s mission.
Includes entry to the Meals for Our Neighbors Benefit, featuring live music, great food, and an evening of community connection. Guests can also participate in the silent auction and raffle baskets while supporting Respond Now’s mission.
Your name will be recognized on the event website, in the event program (printed and/or digital), and on sponsor signage. Sponsors will also be acknowledged in event-wide social media posts, during general event remarks, and in the sponsor thank-you section of the event e-newsletter.
Includes logo placement on the event website.
Includes enhanced logo placement on the event website with a clickable link.
Includes homepage logo placement, social media recognition, e-newsletter feature, and on-stage acknowledgment.
Includes exclusive Presenting Sponsor recognition, premier logo placement across event materials, enhanced digital promotion, and a speaking opportunity at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!