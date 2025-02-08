Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

About this event

The Annual Mothers Day Event at the Golf Club at Newcastle!

Newcastle Golf and Country Club 15500 Six Penny Lane Newcastle

wa 98059

WCR Members
$85
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
WCR Affiliate Member
$85
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Future WCR Member
$100
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Buy a table for your office!!
$1,000
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Golden Raffle Ticket for Silent Auction
$100
Only 50 tickets sold and the winner will get their choice of any of the silent auction items!!!
Event Sponsors
$2,500
This opportunity allows you 5-10 minutes to share information about your business with 100+ Realtors and industry professionals (or create a video to share) Your company logo in our slideshow. Your company logo is advertised in our event brochure Your company logo is advertised in our newsletter, promotional materials, and social media reaching over 1,500 industry and real estate professionals. Your business will be verbally acknowledged in front of all attendees. Logo will be displayed on table tents on the tables and at the head of the buffet during the event 2 complimentary tickets to the event
Champagne Sponsor
$1,000
Flower sponsor
$1,000
~Your company logo is advertised in our event brochure ~ Your company logo in our slideshow. ~ Your company logo is advertised in our newsletter, promotional materials, and social media reaching over 1,500 industry and real estate professionals. ~ Logo will be displayed in each tables centerpiece Your business will be verbally acknowledged in front of all attendees. 1 complimentary ticket to the event
Ballon Sponsors
$500

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