The Annual Mothers Day Event at the Golf Club at Newcastle!

Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
WCR Affiliate Member
$85
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Future WCR Member
$100
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Buy a table for your office!!
$1,000
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Jessica Butts as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Golden Raffle Ticket for Silent Auction
$100
Only 50 tickets sold and the winner will get their choice of any of the silent auction items!!!
Only 50 tickets sold and the winner will get their choice of any of the silent auction items!!!
Event Sponsors
$2,500
This opportunity allows you 5-10 minutes to share information about your business with 100+ Realtors and industry professionals (or create a video to share)
Your company logo in our slideshow.
Your company logo is advertised in our event brochure
Your company logo is advertised in our newsletter, promotional materials, and social media reaching over 1,500
industry and real estate professionals.
Your business will be verbally acknowledged in front of all attendees.
Logo will be displayed on table tents on the tables and at the head of the buffet during the event
2 complimentary tickets to the event
This opportunity allows you 5-10 minutes to share information about your business with 100+ Realtors and industry professionals (or create a video to share)
Your company logo in our slideshow.
Your company logo is advertised in our event brochure
Your company logo is advertised in our newsletter, promotional materials, and social media reaching over 1,500
industry and real estate professionals.
Your business will be verbally acknowledged in front of all attendees.
Logo will be displayed on table tents on the tables and at the head of the buffet during the event
2 complimentary tickets to the event
Champagne Sponsor
$1,000
Flower sponsor
$1,000
~Your company logo is advertised in our event
brochure
~ Your company logo in our slideshow.
~ Your company logo is advertised in our
newsletter, promotional materials, and social
media reaching over 1,500
industry and real estate professionals.
~ Logo will be displayed in each tables centerpiece
Your business will be verbally acknowledged in
front of all attendees.
1 complimentary ticket to the event
~Your company logo is advertised in our event
brochure
~ Your company logo in our slideshow.
~ Your company logo is advertised in our
newsletter, promotional materials, and social
media reaching over 1,500
industry and real estate professionals.
~ Logo will be displayed in each tables centerpiece
Your business will be verbally acknowledged in
front of all attendees.
1 complimentary ticket to the event
Ballon Sponsors
$500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!