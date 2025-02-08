The Annual Mothers Day Event at the Golf Club at Newcastle!

This opportunity allows you 5-10 minutes to share information about your business with 100+ Realtors and industry professionals (or create a video to share) Your company logo in our slideshow. Your company logo is advertised in our event brochure Your company logo is advertised in our newsletter, promotional materials, and social media reaching over 1,500 industry and real estate professionals. Your business will be verbally acknowledged in front of all attendees. Logo will be displayed on table tents on the tables and at the head of the buffet during the event 2 complimentary tickets to the event

This opportunity allows you 5-10 minutes to share information about your business with 100+ Realtors and industry professionals (or create a video to share) Your company logo in our slideshow. Your company logo is advertised in our event brochure Your company logo is advertised in our newsletter, promotional materials, and social media reaching over 1,500 industry and real estate professionals. Your business will be verbally acknowledged in front of all attendees. Logo will be displayed on table tents on the tables and at the head of the buffet during the event 2 complimentary tickets to the event

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