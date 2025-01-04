The Arc of Buncombe County's Valentine’s Day Raffle 2025

This ticket bundle includes 5 raffle tickets. The raffle basket includes: -A beautiful Tanzanite and Diamond Ring 1.40 carat marquise natural sapphire in 18k gold (value $3,000). *sized at no charge -Dinner for two at Chestnut -1 Bottle of Champagne and 1 bottle of Biltmore Estate Wine -Assorted Treats -1 Massage Certificate for Hand & Stone Total value=$3,500

This ticket bundle includes 5 raffle tickets. The raffle basket includes: -A beautiful Tanzanite and Diamond Ring 1.40 carat marquise natural sapphire in 18k gold (value $3,000). *sized at no charge -Dinner for two at Chestnut -1 Bottle of Champagne and 1 bottle of Biltmore Estate Wine -Assorted Treats -1 Massage Certificate for Hand & Stone Total value=$3,500

seeMoreDetailsMobile