The Arc Of Calhoun County

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The Arc Of Calhoun County

About this event

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The Arc of Calhoun County 2026 Amazing Race

12111 Helmer Rd S

Battle Creek, MI 49015, USA

Add a donation for The Arc Of Calhoun County

$

Team
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Get your team of 4 together, come up with a name, and get your costumes on! It's time to take on The Amazing race!

Finish Line Guest
$25

Not racing? No problem! Grab a guest ticket and come celebrate with us at the finish line. Enjoy delicious food trucks, try your luck in the raffle, and take part in the excitement as teams return and the winners are announced.

Bronze Sponsor
$150

This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.

  • Logo on Clue
  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
Bronze Sponsor- Two Events, One Impact
$400

Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!

  • Logo on Clue
  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement for each event
  • Logo slide with thank you message at Annual Event
  • 1 Ticket to the Annual Event
Silver Sponsor
$250

This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.

  • Banner displayed at Checkpoint
  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
Silver Sponsor- Two Events, One Impact
$750

Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!

  • Banner displayed at Checkpoint
  • Business name displayed at both events
  • Social Media acknowledgement for each event
  • Logo slide with thank you message at Annual Event
  • Recognition in Newsletter for 3 months
  • 3 Tickets to the Annual Event
Gold
$500

This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.

  • Banner displayed at Finish Line
  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
  • Opportunity to present winners
  • 25% Discount on your Amazing Race team!
Gold Sponsor- Two Events, One Impact
$1,500

Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!

  • Banner displayed at Finish Line
  • Business name displayed at both event
  • Social Media acknowledgement for each event
  • Opportunity to present winners
  • 25% Discount on your Amazing Race team!
  • Logo slide with thank you message at Annual Event
  • Recognition in General Newsletter for 3 months
  • Opportunity to include marketing materials
  • 5 Tickets to the Annual Event
Presenting Sponsor
$1,500

This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.

  • Banner displayed at Finish Line
  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgements
  • Opportunity to present winners
  • 25% Discount on your Amazing Race team!
  • 1 Amazing Race team!
  • Logo displayed on all marketing material
  • Recognition in General Newsletter for 3 months
  • Opportunity to have a booth
  • Opportunity to speak at event
Presenting Sponsor- Two Events, One Impact
$3,500

Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!

  • Banner displayed at Finish Line
  • Business name displayed at both events
  • Social Media acknowledgement for each event
  • Opportunity to present winners
  • 25% Discount on your Amazing Race team!
  • 1 Amazing Race team!
  • Logo displayed on all marketing material
  • Recognition in General Newsletter for 3 months
  • Opportunity to have a booth
  • Opportunity to speak at event
  • Logo slide with thank you message at Annual Event
  • Recognition in General Newsletter for 3 months
  • Opportunity to include marketing materials in event favors
  • Opportunity to speak at both events
  • 8 Tickets to the Annual Event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!