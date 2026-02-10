The Arc of Calhoun County 2026 Amazing Race

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About this event
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Get your team of 4 together, come up with a name, and get your costumes on! It's time to take on The Amazing race!
Not racing? No problem! Grab a guest ticket and come celebrate with us at the finish line. Enjoy delicious food trucks, try your luck in the raffle, and take part in the excitement as teams return and the winners are announced.
This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.
Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!
This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.
Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!
This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.
Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!
This includes a Sponsorship of just The Amazing race.
Make a greater impact! This option allows you to be a sponsor for both The Amazing Race and the 2026 Illuminate Inclusion Annual Event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!