The Arc Of Central Nebraska Catalyst Award Auction

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2024 Educator of the Year Tracy Claassen painted this one of a kind gorgeous painting. It is truly breathtaking in person. It will be on display at our event on March 23, 2026.
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Single Serve coffee maker, coffee pods, coffee flavoring, coffee mugs and coffee snack make this the PERFECT gift for the coffee lover in your life!
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Get cozy with this soft, beautiful blanket, light a candle, grab your favorite warm beverage, and settle in with a good book from Rooted Books and Gifts. Need some extra relaxation? Jump in the tub with these salts and then soothe your skin with oatmeal soap.
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Grab this basket of your favorite snacks. Make it a movie night with the family or keep them all to yourself! You will enjoy a large variety of sweet, salty and savory options.
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Brew some delicious coffee from The Vault in Cairo, add in some of your favorite flavors and grab yourself a snack for those cold mornings in Nebraska! Need a chocolate fix? Munch on the chocolate covered coffee beans for a sweet treat and some extra energy! YUMMY
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Love golf? This one is for you! It is a round of golf for 4 players at Jackrabbit Golf Course. It also includes a cooler, golf tees, ball, cooling towel, hat and insulated cup! Everything you need for a warm summer day golfing with your friends!
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Enjoy this bottle of wine, chocolate, snacks and appetizer kit! This also includes a $25 gift card to Deliboards in Grand Island.
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Stay at the Grand Island Casino Resort for one night free! Date has to be Sunday through Friday and booked for a date before 9/23/2006. Enjoy your stay and the pool!
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There is so much Husker Love in this basket that we needed 2 pictures to show it all! We have candy, an extra-large t-shirt, pens, cup and more! Check this one out!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!