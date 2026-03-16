The Arc Of Central Nebraska Inc
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Hosted by

The Arc Of Central Nebraska Inc

About this event

Sales closed

The Arc Of Central Nebraska Catalyst Award Auction

Pick-up location

4030 US-30, Grand Island, NE 68801, USA

Beautiful Painting by Catalyst Award Winner Tracy Claassen item
Beautiful Painting by Catalyst Award Winner Tracy Claassen item
Beautiful Painting by Catalyst Award Winner Tracy Claassen
$20

Starting bid

2024 Educator of the Year Tracy Claassen painted this one of a kind gorgeous painting. It is truly breathtaking in person. It will be on display at our event on March 23, 2026.

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$20

Starting bid

Single Serve coffee maker, coffee pods, coffee flavoring, coffee mugs and coffee snack make this the PERFECT gift for the coffee lover in your life!

Cozy with a Book item
Cozy with a Book item
Cozy with a Book
$20

Starting bid

Get cozy with this soft, beautiful blanket, light a candle, grab your favorite warm beverage, and settle in with a good book from Rooted Books and Gifts. Need some extra relaxation? Jump in the tub with these salts and then soothe your skin with oatmeal soap.

Snack Attack! item
Snack Attack!
$15

Starting bid

Grab this basket of your favorite snacks. Make it a movie night with the family or keep them all to yourself! You will enjoy a large variety of sweet, salty and savory options.

Barista Buddy item
Barista Buddy
$20

Starting bid

Brew some delicious coffee from The Vault in Cairo, add in some of your favorite flavors and grab yourself a snack for those cold mornings in Nebraska! Need a chocolate fix? Munch on the chocolate covered coffee beans for a sweet treat and some extra energy! YUMMY

Golf Lovers Basket item
Golf Lovers Basket
$40

Starting bid

Love golf? This one is for you! It is a round of golf for 4 players at Jackrabbit Golf Course. It also includes a cooler, golf tees, ball, cooling towel, hat and insulated cup! Everything you need for a warm summer day golfing with your friends!

Wine Lovers Basket item
Wine Lovers Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this bottle of wine, chocolate, snacks and appetizer kit! This also includes a $25 gift card to Deliboards in Grand Island.

Staycation item
Staycation item
Staycation
$50

Starting bid

Stay at the Grand Island Casino Resort for one night free! Date has to be Sunday through Friday and booked for a date before 9/23/2006. Enjoy your stay and the pool!

Husker Lovers Basket item
Husker Lovers Basket item
Husker Lovers Basket
$20

Starting bid

There is so much Husker Love in this basket that we needed 2 pictures to show it all! We have candy, an extra-large t-shirt, pens, cup and more! Check this one out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!