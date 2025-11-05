The Arc of Lincoln Memberships 2026

Offered by
Valid until March 2, 2027
Any individual with a disability over the age of 19.
Membership Benefits Include:
Membership in The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of the U.S., with discounts to certain events available.
Access to Arc Expeditions and First Access to upcoming trips and books.
Membership Card
Receive member-only Newsletter,
Receive newsletters and mailings from The Arc Nebraska and The Arc U.S. on a quarterly basis.
Entrance to the Arc of Lincoln’s monthly Social Clubs.
Access to free/discounts Zoo Pass for local zoos. (discounts vary, contact office)
Opportunity to serve as an appointed director on The Arc of Lincoln’s Board of Directors.
As well as Information, Resources and Support, Services and Programs, access to an online community
Valid until March 2, 2027
Any person over the age of 21
Membership Benefits Include:
Membership in The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of the U.S., with discounts to certain events available.
Access to Arc Expeditions and First Access to upcoming trips and books.
Membership Card
Receive member-only Newsletter,
Receive newsletters and mailings from The Arc Nebraska and The Arc U.S. on a quarterly basis.
Entrance to the Arc of Lincoln’s monthly Social Clubs.
Access to free/discounts Zoo Pass for local zoos. (discounts vary, contact office)
Opportunity to serve as an appointed director on The Arc of Lincoln’s Board of Directors.
As well as Information, Resources and Support, Services and Programs, access to an online community
Valid until March 2, 2027
A Family membership includes spouses and children under the age of 19.
Membership Benefits Include:
Membership in The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of the U.S., with discounts to certain events available.
Access to Arc Expeditions and First Access to upcoming trips and books.
Membership Card
Receive member-only Newsletter,
Receive newsletters and mailings from The Arc Nebraska and The Arc U.S. on a quarterly basis.
Entrance to the Arc of Lincoln’s monthly Social Clubs.
Access to free/discounts Zoo Pass for local zoos. (discounts vary, contact office)
Opportunity to serve as an appointed director on The Arc of Lincoln’s Board of Directors.
As well as Information, Resources and Support, Services and Programs, access to an online community
Valid until March 2, 2027
An organizational membership level for nonprofit or community groups that represent people with disabilities.
Membership Includes:
Everything that is included in an individual/family membership
Company logo in monthly Newsletter and/or Facebook page 2x per year
Valid until March 2, 2027
Membership Includes:
Everything that is included in an individual/family membership
Your company logo in the Newsletter and/or Facebook page 2x per year
Logo on Membership Card
Access to training for groups within the organization such as Guardianship and its Alternatives; 18-21 Transition; IFSP/EP/IPP Process.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Membership Includes:
Everything that is included in an individual/family membership
Your company logo in the Newsletter and/or Facebook page 4x per year
Logo on Membership Card
Access to training for groups within the organization such as Guardianship and its Alternatives; 18-21 Transition; IFSP/EP/IPP Process.
Valid until March 2, 2027
Membership Includes:
Everything that is included in an individual/family membership
Your company logo in the Newslette and/or Facebook page 6x per year
Logo on Membership Card
Access to training for groups within the organization such as Guardianship and its Alternatives; 18-21 Transition; IFSP/EP/IPP Process.
