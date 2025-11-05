The Arc of Lincoln Memberships 2026

Any individual with a disability over the age of 19.



Membership Benefits Include:



Membership in The Arc of Nebraska and The Arc of the U.S., with discounts to certain events available.​

Access to Arc Expeditions and First Access to upcoming trips and books.

Membership Card

Receive member-only Newsletter,

Receive newsletters and mailings from The Arc Nebraska and The Arc U.S. on a quarterly basis.

Entrance to the Arc of Lincoln’s monthly Social Clubs.

Access to free/discounts Zoo Pass for local zoos. (discounts vary, contact office)

Opportunity to serve as an appointed director on The Arc of Lincoln’s Board of Directors.

As well as Information, Resources and Support, Services and Programs, access to an online community