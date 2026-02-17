Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

Hosted by

Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

About this event

The Architecture of Experience: Navigating Dependent Origination with Wisdom

130 Rabbit Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87508, USA

General Admission (Zoom)
$50

One month of membership included, non-recurring with no obligation.

Member (In-Person)
$50

Both lunches included.

General Admission (In Person)
$100

Both Lunches and one month of membership benefits included, non-Recurring with no obligation

No Cost Admission
Free

Unable to Donate, Zoom or in-person, lunches not included / Bring your own food or eat out.



Sponsor
$300

Lunches and reserved seating for 2 included, reserved parking, one month of membership benefits for 2 included, non-recurring with no obligation.


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