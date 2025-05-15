The Arc Of Calhoun County

Hosted by

The Arc Of Calhoun County

About this event

The Arc's 2025 Annual Event- The Eras

200 W Michigan Ave

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

Current Members of The Arc
$65

Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.

General Admission
$75

Members receive a discounted ticket price. Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

8 tickets to the event
- Priority seating
- Your marketing materials included in swag bags
- Logo included in thank you video loop
- Recognition in 3 general marketing newsletters
- Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement

Silver Sponsor
$500

4 tickets to the event
- Logo included in thank you video loop
- Recognition in 3 general marketing newsletters
- Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement

Bronze Sponsor
$250

1 ticket to the event
- Business name displayed on Annual Recap
- Social Media and Website acknowledgement

Program Participant of The Arc
Free

For current Volunteer Program and Supported Employment participants of The Arc of Calhoun County accompanied by paid ticket holder.

Donate a Ticket
$75

Donate a ticket for an individual to attend.

Add a donation for The Arc Of Calhoun County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!