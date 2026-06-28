A black school bus is parked in front of an orange background with blue starbursts, while a stack of books and a pencil holder sit in the foreground.
The ARLINE Initiative

Hosted by

The ARLINE Initiative

About this event

The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash

1701 E 12th St

Austin, TX 78702, USA

General Admission (Elementary School Student)
Free

Register your elementary school student to attend The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash. Registration helps us estimate attendance and school supply needs. Children must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. Items are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.


General Admission (Middle School Student)
Free

Register your middle school student for this free community event. Registration helps us plan for attendance and supplies. Children must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. Items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.


General Admission (High School Student)
Free

Register your high school student to attend our Back-to-School Bash. Registration helps us prepare for attendance and school supply distribution. Students must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.


Adult Registration
Free

Register if you are attending as a parent, guardian, family member, or community guest. Adults are welcome to enjoy the event, connect with community resources and vendors, and stay for the optional Prayer & Worship Night from 6:00–7:00 PM.

Vendor Registration
$20

Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash!

We welcome businesses, nonprofits, churches, government agencies, educational organizations, healthcare providers, and community partners who want to connect with families and share valuable resources, products, or services.

Vendor registration includes:

  • One vendor space
  • Table and chairs (if requested and available)
  • Opportunity to engage with community members
  • Recognition as an event participant

Vendors are responsible for bringing any additional materials, displays, or equipment needed for their booth unless otherwise arranged.

Once your registration is received, our team will contact you with setup instructions, arrival times, and event logistics.


Event Sponsor
Pay what you can

Become a sponsor of The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash and invest in students, families, and our community.

Your tax-deductible sponsorship helps provide backpacks, school supplies, food, community resources, and future programming through The Arline Initiative.


Sponsors may choose from several sponsorship levels with recognition opportunities such as:

  • Logo placement on event materials (depending on sponsorship level)
  • Recognition on our website and social media
  • Event signage
  • Vendor booth opportunity (eligible sponsorship levels)
  • Opportunity to remain anonymous if preferred

Thank you for partnering with us to make a lasting impact on children and families in our community.


Add a donation for The ARLINE Initiative

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