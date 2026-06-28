Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash!

We welcome businesses, nonprofits, churches, government agencies, educational organizations, healthcare providers, and community partners who want to connect with families and share valuable resources, products, or services.

Vendor registration includes:

One vendor space

Table and chairs (if requested and available)

Opportunity to engage with community members

Recognition as an event participant

Vendors are responsible for bringing any additional materials, displays, or equipment needed for their booth unless otherwise arranged.

Once your registration is received, our team will contact you with setup instructions, arrival times, and event logistics.



