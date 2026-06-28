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About this event
Register your elementary school student to attend The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash. Registration helps us estimate attendance and school supply needs. Children must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. Items are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Register your middle school student for this free community event. Registration helps us plan for attendance and supplies. Children must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. Items are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Register your high school student to attend our Back-to-School Bash. Registration helps us prepare for attendance and school supply distribution. Students must be present to receive a backpack and school supplies. Supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Register if you are attending as a parent, guardian, family member, or community guest. Adults are welcome to enjoy the event, connect with community resources and vendors, and stay for the optional Prayer & Worship Night from 6:00–7:00 PM.
Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash!
We welcome businesses, nonprofits, churches, government agencies, educational organizations, healthcare providers, and community partners who want to connect with families and share valuable resources, products, or services.
Vendor registration includes:
Vendors are responsible for bringing any additional materials, displays, or equipment needed for their booth unless otherwise arranged.
Once your registration is received, our team will contact you with setup instructions, arrival times, and event logistics.
Become a sponsor of The Arline Initiative’s First Annual Back-to-School Bash and invest in students, families, and our community.
Your tax-deductible sponsorship helps provide backpacks, school supplies, food, community resources, and future programming through The Arline Initiative.
Sponsors may choose from several sponsorship levels with recognition opportunities such as:
Thank you for partnering with us to make a lasting impact on children and families in our community.
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