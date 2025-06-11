The Armory

For the cost of a daily coffee, your Fuel Cartridge donation provides the essential "ammunition" for our members' daily needs. This helps cover things like practice supplies, hydration, and healthy snacks that keep them energized through long rehearsals.
The Supply Drop
$15
Renews monthly
Your Supply Drop ensures our corps has the foundational "ammunition" it needs to operate smoothly. This level helps fund general corps expenses like uniform maintenance, basic equipment repairs, and essential administrative costs.
The Gear Locker
$25
Renews monthly
With a Gear Locker contribution, you're stocking up on the specialized "ammunition" that elevates our performance. This includes investments in show props, flags, minor instrument upkeep, and critical visual elements that bring our show to life.
The Strategic Reserve
$50
Renews monthly
As a Strategic Reserve member, you provide the high-impact "ammunition" that drives our competitive edge. Your donation supports specialized instruction, professional show design, and enhanced educational opportunities, directly impacting the quality of our performance on the field.
The Command Center
$100
Renews monthly
Become a Command Center donor and provide the ultimate "ammunition" for Arsenal's success. Your leadership-level contribution empowers our corps to achieve its most ambitious goals, funding significant equipment upgrades, tour support, scholarship opportunities for members, and long-term strategic initiatives that secure our future. You're building the legacy of Arsenal Drum and Bugle Corps.
