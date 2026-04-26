The Art Behind the Dance: A Bollywood Choreographer Tribute

About this event
General Admission to the Show
🎟️ Presale: $5
📅 Presales end May 27
🚪 $10 after presale ends
Includes a pre-packed Celebration Snack Pack:
* Mini Muffins
* Potato Chips
* Fruit Snacks
* Juice Box
*Celebration Admission must be purchased in advance to reserve your snack pack.
*Snacks may contain allergens. If you require an allergen-free option, please email [email protected] prior to purchasing to confirm availability.
Pre-order a Mini Rose Bouquet for your dancer to receive after the performance. A sweet way to celebrate their hard work and make recital day extra special.
📅 Presales end May 27
💐 Mini Rose Bouquets will be $15 after presale ends
Your support helps us continue creating meaningful arts and cultural experiences for children in our community.
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