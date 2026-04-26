Hosted by

Maryann Michael Studios

About this event

The Art Behind the Dance: A Bollywood Choreographer Tribute

3675 Boggy Creek Rd

Kissimmee, FL 34744, USA

General Admission - Presale
$5

General Admission to the Show

🎟️ Presale: $5
📅 Presales end May 27
🚪 $10 after presale ends

Celebration Admission
$10

Includes a pre-packed Celebration Snack Pack:


* Mini Muffins

* Potato Chips

* Fruit Snacks

* Juice Box


*Celebration Admission must be purchased in advance to reserve your snack pack.

*Snacks may contain allergens. If you require an allergen-free option, please email [email protected] prior to purchasing to confirm availability.

Bravo Bouquet Add on - Presale
$10

Pre-order a Mini Rose Bouquet for your dancer to receive after the performance. A sweet way to celebrate their hard work and make recital day extra special.

📅 Presales end May 27
💐 Mini Rose Bouquets will be $15 after presale ends

Your support helps us continue creating meaningful arts and cultural experiences for children in our community.

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