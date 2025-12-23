The Art Library

Rosa Parks ignited the Civil Rights Movement in 1955 when she refused to move to the back of the bus and give up her seat to a white person.

Size: 16x20









RENTAL INSTRUCTIONS

Paintings are rented on a weekly basis – from Wednesday to Wednesday – for up to 4 weeks.





To rent this painting, add it to your cart and select the number of weeks for your rental (e.g. select 3 if you want to rent the painting for 3 weeks). We will contact you to arrange pick-up or delivery.