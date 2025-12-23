The Art Library

Offered by
Rosa Parks ignited the Civil Rights Movement in 1955 when she refused to move to the back of the bus and give up her seat to a white person.
Size: 16x20
RENTAL INSTRUCTIONS
Paintings are rented on a weekly basis – from Wednesday to Wednesday – for up to 4 weeks.
To rent this painting, add it to your cart and select the number of weeks for your rental (e.g. select 3 if you want to rent the painting for 3 weeks). We will contact you to arrange pick-up or delivery.
Condoleezza Rice is an American diplomat and political scientist who served as a national security advisor and secretary of state between 2001 and 2009
Size: 2x2
Mary McLeod Bethune was an American educator, philanthropist, humanitarian, womanist, and civil rights activist who founded the National Council of Negro Women in 1935.
Size: 16x20
Shirley Chisolm Shirley Anita Chisholm was an American politician who became the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress in 1968 and ran for US President in 1972.
Size: 16x20
Fannie Lou Hamer was an American voting and women's rights activist, community organizer, and leader of the civil rights movement. She was the vice-chair of the Freedom Democratic Party.
Size: 16x20
Nina Simone was an American singer, pianist, composer, arranger, songwriter, jazz innovator and civil rights activist whose bold protest music inspired the movement.
Size: 16 X 20
Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumper was the first African-American female doctor of medicine, qualifying at the New England Female Medical College in 1864.
Size: 16x20
Angela Davis is a world-renowned Black American Marxist, feminist, scholar, activist, and author, famous for her prominent role with the Communist Party and Black Panther Party, leading to the iconic FBI Most Wanted status and subsequent acquittal, making her a global symbol of resistance and justice.
Size: 16x20
Ella Baker is known as the "mother of the civil rights movement" for empowering grassroots leadership, especially youth, in organizations like the NAACP, SCLC, and SNCC in the 1940s and 1950s
Size: 16x20
Eartha Kitt was an American singer, actress, dancer and Civil Rights activist known for her sultry voice, distinct purr, and unapologetic confidence, rising from a traumatic childhood on a South Carolina cotton plantation to international stardom
Size: 16x20
Sonia Sotomayor is an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, appointed in 2009 by President Barack Obama. She was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents and became the first Latina and first Hispanic justice to serve on the Court.
Size: 4x4
Carlos Santana is a Mexican American musician whose music blends rock, blues, jazz, and Latin influences. He rose to international fame after his band’s breakout performance at Woodstock in 1969 and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.
Katherine Cleaver is a civil rights activist, lawyer, and former leader of the Black Panther Party, where she served as the organization’s communications secretary in the late 1960s. She later earned a law degree from Yale University and became a professor and advocate focused on social justice, race, and criminal law.
Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and freedom fighter who escaped slavery herself and then made numerous dangerous trips back to the South, guiding dozens of enslaved people to safety. During the Civil War, Tubman worked for the Union Army as a nurse, scout, and spy. She later became an outspoken advocate for women’s suffrage and civil rights.
Missy Elliott is an American rapper, songwriter, and producer known for her innovative style and groundbreaking music videos. Rising to fame in the 1990s, she helped reshape hip-hop with her creative sound, playful lyrics, and futuristic visuals. Elliott has won multiple Grammy Awards and is widely praised for expanding opportunities for women in hip-hop.
These Broken Chains symbolize freedom, resistance, and liberation from oppression, in front of the red, black, and green PanAfrican flag. This painting celebrates unity, struggle, and pride in Black identity.
This painting highlights the Black Power Fist, a powerful symbol of pride, resistance, and solidarity. The bold imagery celebrates empowerment, cultural pride, and the ongoing fight for equality.
Dizzy Gillespie was an American jazz trumpeter, composer, and bandleader who helped pioneer the bebop style of jazz. Known for his bent trumpet and energetic performances, he played a major role in shaping modern jazz alongside musicians like Charlie Parker. Gillespie also incorporated Afro-Cuban influences into jazz, expanding the genre’s global reach.
Lauryn Hill is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter known for her powerful voice and socially conscious music. She first gained fame as a member of the Fugees before launching a successful solo career. Her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time and earned multiple Grammy Awards.
Nipsey Hussle was an American rapper, entrepreneur, and community activist from Los Angeles. He was celebrated not only for his music, but also for his dedication to economic empowerment and community development. Nipsey invested in local businesses, promoted education, and provided opportunities for youth in his neighborhood. His legacy continues to inspire both in music and social activism.
This painting depicts a raised fist breaking through barbed wire, symbolizing resistance, strength, and the ongoing fight for freedom. Behind the fist, a bold red, black, and green design evokes Black pride, unity, and resilience. The words “The Struggle Continues” beneath the image reinforce the message of perseverance in the fight for justice and equality.
XXXTentacion was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his emotionally raw music and genre-blending style. He gained fame for exploring themes of mental health, personal struggle, and redemption, connecting deeply with a young audience.
This painting features a powerful depiction of a woman with a red, black and green afro, symbolizing pride, heritage, and cultural identity, Black beauty, empowerment, and self-expression.
Jimi Hendrix was an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential musicians in rock history. Known for his innovative guitar techniques and electrifying performances, he transformed the sound of rock music in the 1960s. Hendrix’s music left a lasting legacy that continues to inspire musicians worldwide.
Jean-Michel Basquiat was an American artist known for his raw, expressive paintings that combined street art, abstract imagery, and social commentary. Rising to fame in the 1980s, his work explored themes of race, identity, and power. Basquiat’s bold style and cultural critiques made him a pioneering figure in contemporary art and a lasting icon of creativity and rebellion.
Tupac Shakur was an American rapper, actor, and activist known for his powerful lyrics addressing social injustice, poverty, and life in the inner city. Rising to prominence in the 1990s, he became one of hip-hop’s most influential and iconic figures. Beyond music, Tupac spoke out on issues of racial inequality and empowerment, leaving a lasting cultural and artistic legacy.
Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her powerful vocals and wide vocal range. She rose to fame through television before becoming a pop superstar with multiple hit albums and chart-topping singles. Grande is celebrated for her musical versatility, stage presence, and influence on contemporary pop music.
NBA YoungBoy is an American rapper and songwriter known for his raw, emotional lyrics and prolific output. Rising to fame in the late 2010s, he has built a dedicated fanbase with music that often reflects his personal struggles and street experiences.
Medgar Evers was an American civil rights activist and leader in the fight against racial segregation in the United States. As the NAACP field secretary in Mississippi, he worked to register Black voters and challenge discriminatory practices. Evers was assassinated in 1963, becoming a powerful symbol of the struggle for justice and equality.
Whitney Houston was an American singer and actress celebrated for her powerful, emotive voice and record-breaking music career. She became one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with hits spanning pop, R&B, and soul. Houston also starred in several films, leaving a lasting impact on both music and popular culture.
Claressa Shields is an American professional boxer and mixed martial artist known for her dominance in women’s boxing. She is a multiple-time world champion in different weight classes and the first American boxer, male or female, to hold Olympic gold medals in consecutive Games. Shields is celebrated for her skill, determination, and role in elevating women’s combat sports.
Little Richard was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist, often called the “Architect of Rock and Roll.” Known for his flamboyant style, energetic performances, and powerful voice, he helped shape the sound and spirit of early rock music. His hits and showmanship influenced countless artists and birthed an entire musical genre.
Tribal Circles is the depiction of a woman wearing a vibrant, colorful tribal headdress, symbolizing cultural heritage, pride, and strength.
Tina Turner was an American singer and performer known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Famous for her powerful voice, electrifying stage presence, and resilience, she achieved international fame both as part of a duo with Ike Turner and as a solo artist. Turner’s career spanned decades, leaving a lasting legacy in music and popular culture.
Chadwick Boseman was an American actor celebrated for his powerful performances and cultural impact. He is best known for portraying iconic figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and T’Challa/Black Panther, bringing dignity and depth to each role. Boseman’s talent, work ethic, and advocacy left a lasting legacy in film and representation for Black artists.
John Lewis was an American civil rights leader and politician who dedicated his life to justice and equality. As a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement, he helped organize the March on Washington and led the historic Selma to Montgomery marches. Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for over three decades, advocating for voting rights and social change until his passing.
Jaha Dukureh is a Gambian activist and advocate known for her work to end female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage. Having survived FGM herself, she founded the organization Safe Hands for Girls to support affected women and promote education and policy change. Dukureh has been recognized internationally for her human rights advocacy and efforts to empower girls and women.
Paula Kelly (born 1942) was an American actress and dancer known for her work in film, television, and theater. She appeared in shows like Night Court and films such as Sweet Charity, earning praise for her talent and versatility. Kelly’s career showcased her grace, strong presence and decades of contributions to the performing arts.
Sister Rosetta Tharpe was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist often called the “Godmother of Rock and Roll.” She blended gospel music with rhythm and blues, influencing generations of musicians with her energetic guitar playing and powerful vocals. Tharpe’s pioneering style helped lay the foundation for modern rock and inspired artists like Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry.
Panthress is the depiction of a woman wearing bold golden jewelry and make up, symbolizing cultural heritage, pride, beauty and strength.
Bruno Mars is an American singer, songwriter, and producer known for his versatile musical style blending pop, R&B, funk, and reggae. He has achieved worldwide fame with hit songs, electrifying performances, and multiple Grammy Awards. Mars is celebrated for his showmanship, catchy melodies, and ability to cross genres while maintaining broad appeal.
Black Panther is a Marvel Comics superhero and the king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Also known as T’Challa, he possesses enhanced strength, agility, and intellect, along with a suit made of the rare metal vibranium. Black Panther is celebrated as a symbol of Afro-futurism, Black leadership and cultural pride, inspiring fans worldwide.
I Can’t Breathe evokes themes of racial injustice and social awareness, and pays tribute to activists. Her calm yet resolute expression reflects resilience, the urgent demand for justice, and the ongoing fight against systemic oppression.
This painting depicts three bold flags waving together, each carrying a powerful message that calls for collective resistance, solidarity, and the ongoing struggle against police brutality in Black communities.
The three voting rights activists—James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner—were murdered in 1964 in Neshoba County, Mississippi, while working to register Black voters during the Civil Rights Movement. Chaney, a local Black man, and Goodman and Schwerner, both white volunteers from the North, were part of the Freedom Summer campaign. Their deaths exposed the violent resistance to racial equality in the South and galvanized national support for civil rights legislation, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Their sacrifice remains a powerful symbol of courage and the ongoing struggle for justice.
Fred Hampton was an American activist and revolutionary socialist best known for his leadership in the Black Panther Party. As chairman of the Illinois chapter, he worked to combat police brutality, provide community programs, and promote racial and economic justice. Hampton was killed in a police raid in 1969 at the age of 21, becoming a symbol of government oppression and the fight for civil rights.
Bessie Coleman was the first African American woman and first Native American woman to earn a pilot’s license. Born in 1892 in Texas, she overcame racial and gender barriers by training in France, since flight schools in the U.S. would not admit her. Coleman became a celebrated stunt pilot and advocate for African Americans in aviation, inspiring future generations of pilots.
Jim Crow refers to the system of laws and practices that enforced racial segregation and discrimination against Black people in the United States for decades. This painting captures the spirit of activism and the struggle for equality in the face of systemic oppression.
Cathay Williams was the only documented woman to serve as a Buffalo Soldier. She was born into slavery in Missouri and, after the Civil War, disguised herself as a man named William Cathay to enlist in the U.S. Army’s 38th Infantry, one of the regiments later known as Buffalo Soldiers. Williams served from 1866–1868 despite rules barring women from military service, making her a unique figure in American military history.
Crispus Attucks was an African American man of African and Native American descent, widely regarded as the first person killed in the Boston Massacre in 1770. His death made him the first casualty of the American Revolution, symbolizing the fight for freedom and resistance to oppression.
Elijah McCoy was a Canadian-born Black inventor and engineer best known for developing an automatic lubricating device for steam engines. Born in 1844 to formerly enslaved parents, he worked in engineering and machinery, earning over 50 patents during his lifetime. McCoy’s inventions improved efficiency and safety in railroads and industry, and his name became synonymous with high-quality, reliable innovation—giving rise to the phrase “the real McCoy.”
Ida B. Wells was an African American journalist, educator, and activist who fought tirelessly against lynching and racial injustice in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She used her writing and public speaking to expose violence against Black communities and advocate for civil rights and women’s suffrage. Wells’ courage and advocacy made her a pioneering figure in the struggle for equality and justice.
Henrietta Lacks was an African American woman whose cancer cells, taken without her consent in 1951, became the first immortal human cell line, known as HeLa cells. These cells have been crucial for countless medical breakthroughs, including vaccines and cancer research. Lacks’ story raised important ethical questions about consent, medical research, and the exploitation of Black patients, making her an enduring figure in science and bioethics.
Laila Ali is an American retired professional boxer and television personality, known for being the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. She enjoyed an undefeated boxing career, winning multiple world titles and earning recognition as one of the greatest female boxers of all time. Beyond the ring, Ali is a motivational speaker, author, and advocate for health and fitness.
Mae Jemison is an American engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut, best known as the first Black woman to travel in space. She flew aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992 and has since promoted science, technology, and education, especially for young women and underrepresented communities. Jemison is celebrated for breaking barriers in STEM and inspiring generations to pursue careers in science and exploration.
Susan B. Anthony was an American social reformer and women’s rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement. She worked tirelessly to secure voting rights for women and co-founded organizations that eventually became the National American Woman Suffrage Association. Anthony’s advocacy laid the groundwork for the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920
A $50 Security Deposit is required for rental and will be refunded upon the return of undamaged paintings.
Start w/ Art will deliver your order to you on a Wednesday and pick it up on a Wednesday (Time and delivery address to be arranged). Delivery is only eligible to addresses within the city of Lorain, Ohio.
