The Beehive Community Studio

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The Beehive Community Studio

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The Art of Books • Spring

1207 Ellsworth St

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

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The Art of Books, Spring @ The Beehive
$275

The Art of Books, Thursdays • April 23 - June 11, 2026

Classes are offered on a sliding scale $200-275 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

The Art of Books, Spring @ The Beehive
$250

The Art of Books, Thursdays • April 23 - June 11, 2026

Classes are offered on a sliding scale $200-275 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

The Art of Books, Spring @ The Beehive
$200

The Art of Books, Thursdays • April 23 - June 11, 2026

Classes are offered on a sliding scale $200-275 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!