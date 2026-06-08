The Art of Disruption

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About this event
Your ticket includes: open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and access to a special evening of storytelling, recognition and inspiration.
Exclusive Sponsor recognition
Premier logo placement on all materials
Featured social media recognition
6 event tickets
Special acknowledgment
Logo placement on event materials
Social media spotlight
4 event tickets
Recognition during event program
Recognition on event signage
Social media acknowledgment
2 event tickets
Recognition in event program
Recognition on event signage
Social media acknowledgment
1 event ticket
$
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