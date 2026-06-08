Networthy

Hosted by

Networthy

About this event

The Art of Disruption

1400 Lowell Rd

Concord, MA 01742, USA

Event Ticket
$75

Your ticket includes: open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and access to a special evening of storytelling, recognition and inspiration.

Visionary Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive Sponsor recognition

Premier logo placement on all materials

Featured social media recognition

6 event tickets

Special acknowledgment

Legacy Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement on event materials

Social media spotlight

4 event tickets

Recognition during event program

Catalyst Sponsor
$750

Recognition on event signage

Social media acknowledgment

2 event tickets

Recognition in event program

Advocate Sponsor
$500

Recognition on event signage

Social media acknowledgment

1 event ticket

Add a donation for Networthy

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