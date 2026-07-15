The Art of Futsal Project - Local voices. Global inspiration. One game.

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Art of Futsal – Sinister Drop – Built by Futsal Tee
[LIMITED EDITION]
Part of the Art of Futsal collection, this exclusive collaboration between S. C. Corinthians LA and renowned artist Sinister celebrates the connection between futsal, creativity, and community.
Featuring Sinister's distinctive artistic style and the powerful message "Built by Futsal," this limited-edition tee represents the culture, passion, and identity that futsal creates both on and off the court. Inspired by the players, coaches, families, and communities that make the game special, this design is more than apparel—it's a statement.
Crafted for everyday wear, training sessions, match days, or casual outings, the Built by Futsal Tee is designed for those who live the game and appreciate the art behind it.
Features:
Built by Futsal. Powered by Heart.
Art of Futsal x Sinister – Collectible Card
[LIMITED EDITION]
Own a piece of futsal culture with the Founders Series Collectible Card, a limited-edition release from the Art of Futsal collaboration between S. C. Corinthians LA and renowned artist Sinister.
Inspired by classic baseball trading cards, this premium collectible celebrates the players, artists, and community builders who are shaping the future of futsal in Los Angeles. Featuring exclusive artwork, collector-quality printing, and a compact display-friendly format, this card is designed for fans, collectors, and supporters of the game.
Product Details
More than a card, this is a snapshot of a movement—where art, culture, and futsal come together to inspire the next generation.
Collect the Culture.
Built by Futsal. Powered by Heart.
Art of Futsal x Sinister – Numbered and Signed by Artist 1 of 20 Print
[SUPER RARE EDITION]
A true collector's piece from the Art of Futsal series, this exclusive print celebrates the intersection of futsal, art, and community through the unique vision of renowned Los Angeles artist Sinister.
Created exclusively for S. C. Corinthians LA, this artwork captures the creativity, passion, and culture that make futsal more than a game. Each print is individually signed by the artist, making every piece a unique addition to any art collection, office, studio, or soccer-inspired space.
Edition Details
With only 20 prints available worldwide, this release is a rare opportunity to own a piece of the growing movement connecting futsal culture and contemporary art.
Art. Culture. Futsal.
Built by Futsal. Powered by Heart.
Art of Futsal x Sinister – Sticker Pack
Bring the culture of the game wherever you go with the Art of Futsal x Sinister Sticker Pack.
Featuring exclusive artwork created for the Art of Futsal collection, this limited-edition set combines the creativity of renowned artist Sinister with the passion and energy of futsal. Perfect for water bottles, laptops, notebooks, equipment cases, and more, these premium stickers let you represent the movement on and off the court.
Each design celebrates the connection between sport, art, and community—the values that define S. C. Corinthians LA and the growing futsal culture in Los Angeles.
Product Details
More than stickers, these are small pieces of a larger movement—where creativity, culture, and futsal come together.
Stick the Culture.
Built by Futsal. Powered by Heart.
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