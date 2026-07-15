The Art of Futsal Project - Local voices. Global inspiration. One game.

Art of Futsal – Sinister Drop – Built by Futsal Tee



[LIMITED EDITION]



Part of the Art of Futsal collection, this exclusive collaboration between S. C. Corinthians LA and renowned artist Sinister celebrates the connection between futsal, creativity, and community.



Featuring Sinister's distinctive artistic style and the powerful message "Built by Futsal," this limited-edition tee represents the culture, passion, and identity that futsal creates both on and off the court. Inspired by the players, coaches, families, and communities that make the game special, this design is more than apparel—it's a statement.



Crafted for everyday wear, training sessions, match days, or casual outings, the Built by Futsal Tee is designed for those who live the game and appreciate the art behind it.



Features:

Exclusive Art of Futsal x Sinister collaboration

Limited-edition release

Premium comfortable fit

Original artwork by Sinister

Designed in Los Angeles

Supports the mission of S. C. Corinthians LA to grow futsal and community opportunities for youth

Built by Futsal. Powered by Heart.