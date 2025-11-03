The Art of Humanity Inc's Memberships

Individual
$36

Valid for one year

Access events at discounted rates. get a digital membership card

Teacher
$18

Valid for one year

Access events early or at discounted rates. Get discounts on publications. Get a digital membership card

Student
$9

Valid for one year

Access events early or at discounted rates. get a digital membership card

Survivor/Liberator/2G/Veteran
Free

Valid for one year

Access events early with private VIP access to playwrights and at discounted rates. Get a digital membership card.

Family
$75

Valid for one year

Access events early or at discounted rates, depending on the event. get a digital membership card. Limit discounted tickets

to 6 total.

Friends of TAOH
$1,800

Valid for one year

Access events early with private VIP access to playwrights and at discounted rates . Get a digital membership card. Recognition on website.

Corporate
$520

Valid for one year

Access events early or VIP status or at discounted rates, depending on the event. get a digital membership card. Recognition on website and recognition plaque to display

Add a donation for The Art of Humanity Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!