THE ART OF LIGHT - CREATE- GATHER-CONNECT-SUPPORT

This price is for you and one guest to come create, eat, drink, laugh, socialize, and support a cause that truly matters — all in one unforgettable evening.

This special night is dedicated to supporting trauma survivors while bringing people together through creativity, connection, and community. You’ll both get to enjoy delicious snacks, appetizers, beverages, and all the supplies needed to create a beautiful suncatcher or wind chime that will last for years to come.

Not only will you leave with a handmade piece of art, but also a meaningful memory attached to it — knowing your donation helped bring light to someone walking through a difficult season. Sometimes the smallest moments of beauty can remind people there is still hope in times of darkness.

We’ve been wanting to host another one of these for a while now because the last event was an absolute blast! Whether it’s a girls’ night, date night, mother-daughter outing, or just an excuse to gather with amazing people, this is the perfect evening to relax, connect, and create.

We’ll also be doing a home organization giveaway along with a few other fun surprises throughout the night. You definitely won’t leave empty-handed — and we can promise you’ll leave feeling better than when you came.

A night full of laughs, great minds, creativity, and purpose awaits.

We can’t WAIT to see you there