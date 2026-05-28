The Art Of Music 2026 - VIP Party

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About this event
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED
THE ART OF MUSIC VIP PARTY
$100 per person
Pepper Entertainment Office | Shriver Square
Thursday, September 17 | 4-6 p.m.
In addition to attending the public event in the Shriver Square Atrium, you will have exclusive access to:
• Drinks & hors d’oeuvres
• View & shop exclusive autographed drumheads
• View & shop exclusive autographed posters
• View & shop the exclusive autographed PE guitars, including:
Jelly Roll, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Barenaked Ladies, Alabama, Hollywood Undead & Tech N9ne, Dierks Bentley, and more!
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