Pepper Entertainment Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Pepper Entertainment Foundation Inc

About this event

The Art Of Music 2026 - VIP Party

230 S Phillips Ave Unit 202

Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

VIP Party - Invite Only
$100

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED

THE ART OF MUSIC VIP PARTY

$100 per person

Pepper Entertainment Office | Shriver Square

Thursday, September 17 | 4-6 p.m.


In addition to attending the public event in the Shriver Square Atrium, you will have exclusive access to:

• Drinks & hors d’oeuvres

• View & shop exclusive autographed drumheads

• View & shop exclusive autographed posters

• View & shop the exclusive autographed PE guitars, including:

Jelly Roll, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Barenaked Ladies, Alabama, Hollywood Undead & Tech N9ne, Dierks Bentley, and more!

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