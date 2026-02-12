Arts for All Tennessee

Hosted by

Arts for All Tennessee

About this event

The Art of Together: A Night to Support Arts for All

212 College St

Maryville, TN 37804, USA

Ticket
$50

We look forward to having you join us for an intimate evening celebrating the arts!

Donation Only
Free

We know not everyone can attend this event, but your support still matters. This “Donation Only” option lets you contribute to our event without purchasing a ticket. Simply enter your donation amount below and proceed to the checkout. Your generosity helps ensure our programs remain accessible, inclusive, and impactful for the families we serve. Thank you!

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