The Art of Together: A Night to Support Arts for All

Hosted by
About this event
We look forward to having you join us for an intimate evening celebrating the arts!
We know not everyone can attend this event, but your support still matters. This “Donation Only” option lets you contribute to our event without purchasing a ticket. Simply enter your donation amount below and proceed to the checkout. Your generosity helps ensure our programs remain accessible, inclusive, and impactful for the families we serve. Thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!