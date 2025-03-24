Uncorked & Curated Gallery Josephine Relaunch

2188 Seneca St

Buffalo, NY 14210, USA

General Admission for 1
$50

Grants entry to the event for one person and includes wine tastings and refreshments

General Admission for Two
$90

Grants entry for two to the event and includes wine tastings and refreshments. Save money...bring a friend, lover, partner, or spouse...

VIP - Supporter for One
$100

Entry to the event for one, a limited edition print by Amanda Besl, a drink ticket for one glass of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.

VIP - Supporter for Two
$150

Entry to the event for two, a limited edition print by Amanda Besl, two drink tickets for glasses of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.

Add a donation for Art Resource

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!