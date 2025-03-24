Uncorked & Curated Gallery Josephine Relaunch

Grants entry to the event for one person and includes wine tastings and refreshments
Grants entry for two to the event and includes wine tastings and refreshments. Save money...bring a friend, lover, partner, or spouse...
Entry to the event for one, a limited edition print by Amanda Besl, a drink ticket for one glass of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.
Entry to the event for two, a limited edition print by Amanda Besl, two drink tickets for glasses of the wines provided by Cuvee Imports after the tasting.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!