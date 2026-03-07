The ARTchives Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Canton, TX — 2025
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Starting bid
Dekalb, TX — 2025
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Starting bid
Dekalb, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Limited Edition
Starting bid
This set come with (4) 5x5 frames
Dekalb, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Print sponsored by Photographique, Bishop Arts District
Limited Edition
Starting bid
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Limited Edition
Starting bid
Dallas, TX — 2022 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Starting bid
Dallas, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Starting bid
Brooklyn, New York — 2024 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Starting bid
Dallas, TX — 2025
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Limited edition 1/5
Starting bid
Dallas, TX — 2025
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Starting bid
Dallas, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Limited Edition
Starting bid
*This Piece includes 11 Frames Dallas, TX — 2025
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Print sponsored by Photographique, Bishop Arts District
Limited Edition 1/2
Starting bid
Dallas, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.
Jessica Taylor Parkside Portraits
Starting bid
Brooklyn, New York — 2024
Archival pigment print
This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.
Starting bid
Dallas, Tx -2024
Starting bid
Cyanotype Print - Custom Print (By Us)
1/1
Starting bid
Custom 1/1 banner
Starting bid
1/1 4x4 banner
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!