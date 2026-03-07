Hosted by

The ARTchives Silent Auction

Naomi - 27x29 item
Naomi - 27x29
$250

Starting bid

Canton, TX — 2025

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.

Bethlehem Baptist Church I item
Bethlehem Baptist Church I
$350

Starting bid

Dekalb, TX — 2025

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.


Bethlehem Baptist Church II 24x36 item
Bethlehem Baptist Church II 24x36
$300

Starting bid

Dekalb, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.


Limited Edition

Bethlehem Baptist Church III 5x5 (5) item
Bethlehem Baptist Church III 5x5 (5)
$250

Starting bid

This set come with (4) 5x5 frames


Dekalb, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.


Print sponsored by Photographique, Bishop Arts District


Limited Edition

My Mothers Hats 35x45 item
My Mothers Hats 35x45
$400

Starting bid

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.


Limited Edition

Forest 27x30 item
Forest 27x30
$250

Starting bid

Dallas, TX — 2022 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.

The Hound - 19x28 item
The Hound - 19x28
$250

Starting bid

Dallas, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.

Twin Towers 19x28 item
Twin Towers 19x28
$250

Starting bid

Brooklyn, New York — 2024 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.

St.Philips I 36x42 item
St.Philips I 36x42
$500

Starting bid

Dallas, TX — 2025

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.


Limited edition 1/5

St.Philips II 23x28 item
St.Philips II 23x28
$250

Starting bid

Dallas, TX — 2025

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.

St.Philips III 23x28 item
St.Philips III 23x28
$250

Starting bid

Dallas, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.


Limited Edition

MLK Parade I (11) item
MLK Parade I (11)
$450

Starting bid

*This Piece includes 11 Frames Dallas, TX — 2025

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.


Print sponsored by Photographique, Bishop Arts District


Limited Edition 1/2

MLK Parade II 24x35 item
MLK Parade II 24x35
$250

Starting bid

Dallas, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.

Jessica Taylor Parkside Portraits

JENGA 5x5 (No Frame) item
JENGA 5x5 (No Frame)
$25

Starting bid

Brooklyn, New York — 2024

Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project documenting and preserving everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods.

BOYS item
BOYS
$25

Starting bid

Dallas, Tx -2024

Parkside Portraits Original. item
Parkside Portraits Original.
$300

Starting bid

Cyanotype Print - Custom Print (By Us)

1/1

PRESERVE BLACK STORIES BANNER item
PRESERVE BLACK STORIES BANNER
$500

Starting bid

Custom 1/1 banner

Summers in the city item
Summers in the city
$350

Starting bid

1/1 4x4 banner

