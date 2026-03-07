The ARTchives Silent Auction

This set come with (4) 5x5 frames





Dekalb, TX — 2025 Archival pigment print

This photograph is part of Parkside Portraits, a community photography project created by Jessica Taylor to document and preserve everyday stories within historically rich neighborhoods. Through portraits made in parks, streets, and cultural gathering spaces, the project builds a living archive of Black life, culture, and memory.





Print sponsored by Photographique, Bishop Arts District





Limited Edition