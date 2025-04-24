The ARTree Community Arts Center's Silent Auction

Mixed Media on wood (framed 10x12”) Retail value $175
Inspired by spring’s blooms, “Beauty of Becoming “ grew the way wildflowers do - guided by feeling, not by plan. I followed instinct, letting shapes, lines, and colors emerge freely. This piece is a reflection of creative growth, of trusting the moment and allowing something beautiful to unfold.
I’m honored to donate this work to ARTree, a place where creativity is cultivated like a wild garden. Through their programs, young artists are given the freedom to explore, express, and bloom in their own time - in their own way.
Mixed Media on wood (framed 10x12”) Retail value $175
Inspired by spring’s blooms, “Beauty of Becoming “ grew the way wildflowers do - guided by feeling, not by plan. I followed instinct, letting shapes, lines, and colors emerge freely. This piece is a reflection of creative growth, of trusting the moment and allowing something beautiful to unfold.
I’m honored to donate this work to ARTree, a place where creativity is cultivated like a wild garden. Through their programs, young artists are given the freedom to explore, express, and bloom in their own time - in their own way.
Portal by Kay Kaminski
$45
Starting bid
Lumen printed with 4x5 negatives, digitally altered, cut and stitched. 12x15” framed. Retail price $200
Photography is my first love, having worked in black & white throughout the 90’s. The two prints in this piece are the result of attending a recent workshop on Lumen printing (contact printing with sunlight), reminding me how much I still love to make photos! Manipulated, spliced and stitched, “Portal” is exactly my style - a little haunting and mysterious, abstract and conceptual, with a nod to nature.
As teachers, we sometimes lose sight of ourselves, neglecting to nurture our own creativity in service to our students. Making and donating this piece allows me to share another side of me. ARTree has been an important part of my life for 12 years! We rely on fundraising and donations to continue to exist. Please give generously.
Lumen printed with 4x5 negatives, digitally altered, cut and stitched. 12x15” framed. Retail price $200
Photography is my first love, having worked in black & white throughout the 90’s. The two prints in this piece are the result of attending a recent workshop on Lumen printing (contact printing with sunlight), reminding me how much I still love to make photos! Manipulated, spliced and stitched, “Portal” is exactly my style - a little haunting and mysterious, abstract and conceptual, with a nod to nature.
As teachers, we sometimes lose sight of ourselves, neglecting to nurture our own creativity in service to our students. Making and donating this piece allows me to share another side of me. ARTree has been an important part of my life for 12 years! We rely on fundraising and donations to continue to exist. Please give generously.
Twist of Gold by Sally Hoffman
$35
Starting bid
Watercolor and ink. 16x20” framed. Retail price $150
Inspired by trees found in favorite books from childhood, “Twist of Gold” represents the uplifting message of hopes and dreams fulfilled. Trees are meant to be admired, respected and especially climbed!
In donating this twisted tree to ARTree, I hope to inspire other artists to express their feelings through art of any kind. Creativity can grow in unexpected ways.
Watercolor and ink. 16x20” framed. Retail price $150
Inspired by trees found in favorite books from childhood, “Twist of Gold” represents the uplifting message of hopes and dreams fulfilled. Trees are meant to be admired, respected and especially climbed!
In donating this twisted tree to ARTree, I hope to inspire other artists to express their feelings through art of any kind. Creativity can grow in unexpected ways.
AUM - The First Sound by Sinah Ober
$55
Starting bid
Canvas, gesso, varnish, metal spheres, sealer. 20x20”. Retail price $400
“AUM” is an abstract representation of the birth of the universe. This painting celebrates the imperfections of creation and the joy of the beginnings of existence. Painted with a special blend of lacquers that create thick sculptural forms on the canvas. “AUM” was the first sound in the universe.
I am donating this painting because I believe in ARTree and I want to support our work. This painting specifically celebrates creation, and ARTree is about opening creative opportunity to our shared community.
Canvas, gesso, varnish, metal spheres, sealer. 20x20”. Retail price $400
“AUM” is an abstract representation of the birth of the universe. This painting celebrates the imperfections of creation and the joy of the beginnings of existence. Painted with a special blend of lacquers that create thick sculptural forms on the canvas. “AUM” was the first sound in the universe.
I am donating this painting because I believe in ARTree and I want to support our work. This painting specifically celebrates creation, and ARTree is about opening creative opportunity to our shared community.
Contradiction by Sheri Carlson
$40
Starting bid
Iridescent watercolor on black paper. 12x16” framed. Retail price $175
I am fascinated by the contradictions of octopuses, their short lives and incredible intelligence, their ability to camouflage and mimic, their timidity and ferocity. They remind me not to underestimate or judge by appearances.
I am thrilled to donate this piece to ARTree. Our community brings me joy and inspiration by sharing a commitment to creativity for all. Thank you for your generosity.
Iridescent watercolor on black paper. 12x16” framed. Retail price $175
I am fascinated by the contradictions of octopuses, their short lives and incredible intelligence, their ability to camouflage and mimic, their timidity and ferocity. They remind me not to underestimate or judge by appearances.
I am thrilled to donate this piece to ARTree. Our community brings me joy and inspiration by sharing a commitment to creativity for all. Thank you for your generosity.
Constellation Canopy by Sally Hoffman
$25
Starting bid
Watercolor and ink. 12x15” framed. Retail value $80.
Beauty in the forest is found not only around you, but also above and beyond the tree tops. As you look through the leaves, use your imagination to discover the secrets unfolding in the night sky.
Learning to watercolor was on my list of “learn new things “ once I retired from teaching after 30 years. Adding ink to my art provided another layer to explore, allowing me to experience the beauty of unplanned art.
Watercolor and ink. 12x15” framed. Retail value $80.
Beauty in the forest is found not only around you, but also above and beyond the tree tops. As you look through the leaves, use your imagination to discover the secrets unfolding in the night sky.
Learning to watercolor was on my list of “learn new things “ once I retired from teaching after 30 years. Adding ink to my art provided another layer to explore, allowing me to experience the beauty of unplanned art.
Rugged Coastline by Jose Barba
$50
Starting bid
Oil on 18X24 stretched canvas. Wood frame included.
The inspiration for this painting comes from my drives along the Laguna Beach area. I used earth colors and a pallet knife to capture the texture of the cliffs. I used Toned down blues for the sky and water. And earth colors for the rocks and sand.
Oil on 18X24 stretched canvas. Wood frame included.
The inspiration for this painting comes from my drives along the Laguna Beach area. I used earth colors and a pallet knife to capture the texture of the cliffs. I used Toned down blues for the sky and water. And earth colors for the rocks and sand.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!