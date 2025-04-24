The ARTree Community Arts Center's Silent Auction

Lumen printed with 4x5 negatives, digitally altered, cut and stitched. 12x15” framed. Retail price $200 Photography is my first love, having worked in black & white throughout the 90’s. The two prints in this piece are the result of attending a recent workshop on Lumen printing (contact printing with sunlight), reminding me how much I still love to make photos! Manipulated, spliced and stitched, “Portal” is exactly my style - a little haunting and mysterious, abstract and conceptual, with a nod to nature. As teachers, we sometimes lose sight of ourselves, neglecting to nurture our own creativity in service to our students. Making and donating this piece allows me to share another side of me. ARTree has been an important part of my life for 12 years! We rely on fundraising and donations to continue to exist. Please give generously.

Lumen printed with 4x5 negatives, digitally altered, cut and stitched. 12x15” framed. Retail price $200 Photography is my first love, having worked in black & white throughout the 90’s. The two prints in this piece are the result of attending a recent workshop on Lumen printing (contact printing with sunlight), reminding me how much I still love to make photos! Manipulated, spliced and stitched, “Portal” is exactly my style - a little haunting and mysterious, abstract and conceptual, with a nod to nature. As teachers, we sometimes lose sight of ourselves, neglecting to nurture our own creativity in service to our students. Making and donating this piece allows me to share another side of me. ARTree has been an important part of my life for 12 years! We rely on fundraising and donations to continue to exist. Please give generously.

