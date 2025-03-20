Hosted by

Association of National Park Rangers

About this event

Sales closed

The Association Of National Park Rangers Inc's Silent Auction

7-day Raft Trip in Grand Canyon item
7-day Raft Trip in Grand Canyon
$750

Starting bid

Free for one person and 20% discount for second person with Hatch Expeditions.


Our full canyon motorized trips provide the perfect mix of rafting, camping, hiking, exploring, and adventure. Spend 7 days at the bottom of Grand Canyon rafting the Colorado River (with an experienced Hatch guide at the helm). Every day, you’ll make stops to swim, hike, eat, and visit places few others in the world will ever see. Along the way, your guides will teach you about Grand Canyon history, geology, wildlife, current events, and more. Each day ends with you sleeping under the stars in the most beautiful place on Earth.

·        

    • 188 miles of rafting from Lees Ferry to Whitmore Wash
    • Pre-trip stay at Cliff Dwellers or another lodge (double occupancy provided complimentary)
    • Helicopter ride & return to Las Vegas or Marble Canyon included
Log Cabin Stay in Colorado for Five Days, Four nights item
Log Cabin Stay in Colorado for Five Days, Four nights item
Log Cabin Stay in Colorado for Five Days, Four nights item
Log Cabin Stay in Colorado for Five Days, Four nights
$500

Starting bid

Relax in the quiet and beauty of an off-grid log cabin nestled in southwest Colorado’s San Juan Mountains at 9,500 feet. Sit by the stream, sip coffee on the deck, access the Sneffels Wilderness for a hike. Combine cabin use with a planned ski or music festival in nearby Telluride, or soaking in nearby Ouray hot springs. Five days, four nights.  Cabin reached by road most of the year while winter access is by a two-mile ski, snowshoe or snow machine (if you have).  Cabin has all modern amenities.

COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS 75th Anniversary Coasters item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS 75th Anniversary Coasters
$20

Starting bid

Coasters are in their original box and have never been used.

COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Signed NPS Book item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Signed NPS Book item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Signed NPS Book
$25

Starting bid

"The National Park Service" book signed by author William C. Everhart. Published in 1982. When George Hartzog became NPS Director, Everhart took on the job of organizing a new Division of Interpretation.

COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Large, very large, Steiff bear. item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Large, very large, Steiff bear. item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Large, very large, Steiff bear.
$50

Starting bid

 He is 24 inches when seated and 30 inches when standing.  He has been owned by adults and never played with or been around smoking materials. Donator has owned for more than 25 years.

COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Junior Ranger Patches item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Junior Ranger Patches item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Junior Ranger Patches item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Junior Ranger Patches
$140

Starting bid

A collection of about 140 NPS Junior Ranger patches. Not all are shown in the photos.

Alaska Railroad Trip #1 - Train to Denali item
Alaska Railroad Trip #1 - Train to Denali item
Alaska Railroad Trip #1 - Train to Denali
$250

Starting bid

Roundtrip ticket for two on the Denali Star Train from Anchorage to Denali in Adventure Class service. Tickets must be used by September 2026

Alaska Railroad Trip #2 to Seward Alaska item
Alaska Railroad Trip #2 to Seward Alaska item
Alaska Railroad Trip #2 to Seward Alaska
$200

Starting bid

Roundtrip ticket for two on the Coastal Classic Train from Anchorage to Seward in Adventure Class service. Tickets must be used by September 2026

COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Pipestone Carved Pipe item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Pipestone Carved Pipe item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Pipestone Carved Pipe
$50

Starting bid

Pipestone clay pipe over 40 years ago. Certificate of authenticity & other related documents seen in photo will come w/ the pipe.

WPA-Style Posters item
WPA-Style Posters item
WPA-Style Posters
$100

Starting bid

Set of five posters, with the winner able to choose their favorites directly from our 90+ poster collection.  Visit our website ( https://national-park-posters.com/collections/artist-proofs?srsltid=AfmBOoqfqZH8egIFLoZLbKCHkMBGcCI0JIFPB53PA5tTIc9odC1mBcTc )explore the full range of WPA-style designs. (Images are slightly cropped.)

COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Hand-made Pencil Box item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Hand-made Pencil Box item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Hand-made Pencil Box
$40

Starting bid

Made by ANPR Life Member Dale Thompson a couple decades or more ago for ANPR Ranger Rendezvous raffle. Donated by Ray Brende who won the raffle item.

Multiday Field Course for One Person item
Multiday Field Course for One Person item
Multiday Field Course for One Person
$125

Starting bid

Location: Murie Science and Learning Center, Denali National Park. Led by distinguished scientists, authors and naturalists. Most courses are based in a field camp within the park; some classes are designed specifically for teachers. To be used in the 2026 season.  

Fine Art Photograph by NPS Alumnus item
Fine Art Photograph by NPS Alumnus item
Fine Art Photograph by NPS Alumnus item
Fine Art Photograph by NPS Alumnus
$50

Starting bid

Choose any image from Connie Rudd’s website (connieruddphotography.com) and win a 16x24  photograph, ready for hanging in your home or office.  Choose your media (canvas, metal or traditional photographic paper ready for your frame) then select your image and it will be produced and mailed directly to you.

Stay in a Tipi item
Stay in a Tipi item
Stay in a Tipi
$150

Starting bid

One week stay, June-September. Very rustic. 18' tipi, right on Yellowstone River, 20 miles north of Gardiner and Yellowstone National Park boundary. Excellent fishing, birdwatching. Pets welcome. 12 miles from Chico Hot Springs resort.  Restaurants, gas, and basics available in Emigrant, 10 miles.  More in Gardiner, and all necessities are in Livingston, 30 miles north.

Owner plans to put in a futon or let people sleep on the ground on genuine buffalo hide - their choice.  Plus a small table with wash basin and kerosene lamp, a couple Adirondack chairs, a firepit, and a portapottie esthetically situated. No wifi. No electricity. Bathing in river. Primitive accommodations with no modern conveniences.  This is NOT $500/night Glamping!  Prepare to be "unplugged"!

COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Yorktown Commemorative Book printed 1931 item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Yorktown Commemorative Book printed 1931 item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM: Yorktown Commemorative Book printed 1931
$50

Starting bid

Yorktown commemorative book printed in 1931 for 150th anniversary of the siege. Only two thousand were printed. Only seen one other listed by a rare book dealer, priced at $225.00. 

Isle Royale Seaplanes Trip
$100

Starting bid

Two round trip seats to Isle Royale to be redeemed anytime (depending on availability) during our 2026 season.

COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Hoofnagle T-Shirt item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Hoofnagle T-Shirt item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - Hoofnagle T-Shirt
$20

Starting bid

Vintage Keith Hoofnagle T-shirt from the 1989 NPS Incident Command Team that worked the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill. Used, but good condition. Size Medium. 

COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Sleeve Brousard Patches item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Sleeve Brousard Patches item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Sleeve Brousard Patches item
COLLECTOR'S ITEM - NPS Sleeve Brousard Patches
$50

Starting bid

Two very rare NPS Sleeve Brousard patches from the 1920s for Superintendent and Assistant Engineer. 

Very gently used VF Solutions bomber jacket. item
Very gently used VF Solutions bomber jacket. item
Very gently used VF Solutions bomber jacket. item
Very gently used VF Solutions bomber jacket.
$40

Starting bid

Won by donator at a Ranger Rendezvous a number of years ago and never worn regularly. Size is Large.

"Rediscovering the WPA Poster Art of our National Parks" item
"Rediscovering the WPA Poster Art of our National Parks" item
"Rediscovering the WPA Poster Art of our National Parks"
$100

Starting bid

COLLECTOR"S ITEM - Ranger Doug's "Rediscovering the WPA Poster Art of our National Parks", at over 400 pages, details the history, preservation, restoration and reproduction of the famous WPA posters of our national parks.  This particular copy is signed by filmmakers Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan of the PBS National Parks Series, former Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, author and historian Al Runte, Ranger Doug Leen and Jonathan Jarvis, the 18th Director of the NPS.  A true collector's item for any park aficionado.  The book is in mint condition.  

"Park Ranger - Respect" item
"Park Ranger - Respect" item
"Park Ranger - Respect" item
"Park Ranger - Respect"
$200

Starting bid

Carving by Rob Arnberger. Description: Hand-carved from basswood and painted in acrylics, mounted on a base 11” tall.

RH - Group #1 - WPA Style Posters item
RH - Group #1 - WPA Style Posters
$15

Starting bid

Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker

RH - Group #2 - WPA Style Posters item
RH - Group #2 - WPA Style Posters
$25

Starting bid

Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker

Three-night stay in our Airbnb located in Arvada, Colorado item
Three-night stay in our Airbnb located in Arvada, Colorado item
Three-night stay in our Airbnb located in Arvada, Colorado item
Three-night stay in our Airbnb located in Arvada, Colorado
$200

Starting bid

Great location near Denver. Good for one calendar year. Winning bidder will communicate directly with donator, NOT with Airbnb. But will need to access the site simply to see available dates at: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1256652427716404544?guests=1&adults=1&s=2&unique_share_id=8bee37db-b72f-4f5e-a59d-67b9226ea8f9

TV Photos Group 1 - MLK Statue and Oklahoma City Memorial item
TV Photos Group 1 - MLK Statue and Oklahoma City Memorial item
TV Photos Group 1 - MLK Statue and Oklahoma City Memorial
$10

Starting bid

 Each photo would be an 11 x 14 color print on photo paper, shipped rolled in tubes for the new owners to mat and frame to please themselves.

TV Photos Group 2 - Mesa Verde Balcony House & Square Tower item
TV Photos Group 2 - Mesa Verde Balcony House & Square Tower item
TV Photos Group 2 - Mesa Verde Balcony House & Square Tower
$10

Starting bid

 Each photo would be an 11 x 14 color print on photo paper, shipped rolled in tubes for the new owners to mat and frame to please themselves.

Painting by Judy Thompson item
Painting by Judy Thompson item
Painting by Judy Thompson
$40

Starting bid

Painting of resting ranger by long-time ANPR member Judy Thompson. Painting is 10x13 and frame is 17x21

RH - Group 3 WPA posters item
RH - Group 3 WPA posters
$25

Starting bid

Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker

RH - Group 4 WPA posters item
RH - Group 4 WPA posters
$25

Starting bid

Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker

TV - Original Photos - Critters item
TV - Original Photos - Critters item
TV - Original Photos - Critters
$25

Starting bid

 Each photo would be an 11 x 14 color print on photo paper, shipped rolled in tubes for the new owners to mat and frame to please themselves.

COLLECTABLE ITEM - National Park Service Belt Buckle item
COLLECTABLE ITEM - National Park Service Belt Buckle
$50

Starting bid

Made by Western Heritage Co. in 1977. Numbered 366.

COLLECTABLE ITEM - NPS Belt Buckle with Key Fob item
COLLECTABLE ITEM - NPS Belt Buckle with Key Fob
$75

Starting bid

Made by Western Heritage Co. in 1977. Numbered 385.

3 nights in an off-grid Yurt 12 miles from Santa Fe NM item
3 nights in an off-grid Yurt 12 miles from Santa Fe NM
$250

Starting bid

To be used during the months of September or October 2026. The yurt has Solar electricity, internet, cold running water and a composting toilet. Queen bed, and inflatable double mattress available to sleep 2-4 persons. Truly an glamping experience!Visit Santa Fe during Zozobra, the folk art markets, or maybe the Albuquerque international balloon fiesta. Booking to be done through owner.

Train trip Anchorage to Denali and Lodging item
Train trip Anchorage to Denali and Lodging item
Train trip Anchorage to Denali and Lodging item
Train trip Anchorage to Denali and Lodging
$300

Starting bid

Holland America Princess offers a Denali round-trip Rail Package for two on the Alaska Railroad, including a two-night stay in Denali at one of their lodges. 

COLLECTABLE ITEM - Commemoratve Book item
COLLECTABLE ITEM - Commemoratve Book item
COLLECTABLE ITEM - Commemoratve Book
$25

Starting bid

1972 commemorative book from 2nd world conference on National Parks.

Canvas Print Photos 16 X 20 item
Canvas Print Photos 16 X 20 item
Canvas Print Photos 16 X 20
$50

Starting bid

"Colorado Color 2025" and "Grand Canyon 2025"

RH Group 5 WPA Posters item
RH Group 5 WPA Posters
$15

Starting bid

Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!