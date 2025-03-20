The Association Of National Park Rangers Inc's Silent Auction

Free for one person and 20% discount for second person with Hatch Expeditions.





Our full canyon motorized trips provide the perfect mix of rafting, camping, hiking, exploring, and adventure. Spend 7 days at the bottom of Grand Canyon rafting the Colorado River (with an experienced Hatch guide at the helm). Every day, you’ll make stops to swim, hike, eat, and visit places few others in the world will ever see. Along the way, your guides will teach you about Grand Canyon history, geology, wildlife, current events, and more. Each day ends with you sleeping under the stars in the most beautiful place on Earth.

