The Association Of National Park Rangers Inc's Silent Auction

Free for one person and 20% discount for second person with Hatch Expeditions.
Our full canyon motorized trips provide the perfect mix of rafting, camping, hiking, exploring, and adventure. Spend 7 days at the bottom of Grand Canyon rafting the Colorado River (with an experienced Hatch guide at the helm). Every day, you’ll make stops to swim, hike, eat, and visit places few others in the world will ever see. Along the way, your guides will teach you about Grand Canyon history, geology, wildlife, current events, and more. Each day ends with you sleeping under the stars in the most beautiful place on Earth.
Relax in the quiet and beauty of an off-grid log cabin nestled in southwest Colorado’s San Juan Mountains at 9,500 feet. Sit by the stream, sip coffee on the deck, access the Sneffels Wilderness for a hike. Combine cabin use with a planned ski or music festival in nearby Telluride, or soaking in nearby Ouray hot springs. Five days, four nights. Cabin reached by road most of the year while winter access is by a two-mile ski, snowshoe or snow machine (if you have). Cabin has all modern amenities.
Coasters are in their original box and have never been used.
"The National Park Service" book signed by author William C. Everhart. Published in 1982. When George Hartzog became NPS Director, Everhart took on the job of organizing a new Division of Interpretation.
He is 24 inches when seated and 30 inches when standing. He has been owned by adults and never played with or been around smoking materials. Donator has owned for more than 25 years.
A collection of about 140 NPS Junior Ranger patches. Not all are shown in the photos.
Roundtrip ticket for two on the Denali Star Train from Anchorage to Denali in Adventure Class service. Tickets must be used by September 2026
Roundtrip ticket for two on the Coastal Classic Train from Anchorage to Seward in Adventure Class service. Tickets must be used by September 2026
Pipestone clay pipe over 40 years ago. Certificate of authenticity & other related documents seen in photo will come w/ the pipe.
Set of five posters, with the winner able to choose their favorites directly from our 90+ poster collection. Visit our website ( https://national-park-posters.com/collections/artist-proofs?srsltid=AfmBOoqfqZH8egIFLoZLbKCHkMBGcCI0JIFPB53PA5tTIc9odC1mBcTc )explore the full range of WPA-style designs. (Images are slightly cropped.)
Made by ANPR Life Member Dale Thompson a couple decades or more ago for ANPR Ranger Rendezvous raffle. Donated by Ray Brende who won the raffle item.
Location: Murie Science and Learning Center, Denali National Park. Led by distinguished scientists, authors and naturalists. Most courses are based in a field camp within the park; some classes are designed specifically for teachers. To be used in the 2026 season.
Choose any image from Connie Rudd’s website (connieruddphotography.com) and win a 16x24 photograph, ready for hanging in your home or office. Choose your media (canvas, metal or traditional photographic paper ready for your frame) then select your image and it will be produced and mailed directly to you.
One week stay, June-September. Very rustic. 18' tipi, right on Yellowstone River, 20 miles north of Gardiner and Yellowstone National Park boundary. Excellent fishing, birdwatching. Pets welcome. 12 miles from Chico Hot Springs resort. Restaurants, gas, and basics available in Emigrant, 10 miles. More in Gardiner, and all necessities are in Livingston, 30 miles north.
Owner plans to put in a futon or let people sleep on the ground on genuine buffalo hide - their choice. Plus a small table with wash basin and kerosene lamp, a couple Adirondack chairs, a firepit, and a portapottie esthetically situated. No wifi. No electricity. Bathing in river. Primitive accommodations with no modern conveniences. This is NOT $500/night Glamping! Prepare to be "unplugged"!
Yorktown commemorative book printed in 1931 for 150th anniversary of the siege. Only two thousand were printed. Only seen one other listed by a rare book dealer, priced at $225.00.
Two round trip seats to Isle Royale to be redeemed anytime (depending on availability) during our 2026 season.
Vintage Keith Hoofnagle T-shirt from the 1989 NPS Incident Command Team that worked the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill. Used, but good condition. Size Medium.
Two very rare NPS Sleeve Brousard patches from the 1920s for Superintendent and Assistant Engineer.
Won by donator at a Ranger Rendezvous a number of years ago and never worn regularly. Size is Large.
COLLECTOR"S ITEM - Ranger Doug's "Rediscovering the WPA Poster Art of our National Parks", at over 400 pages, details the history, preservation, restoration and reproduction of the famous WPA posters of our national parks. This particular copy is signed by filmmakers Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan of the PBS National Parks Series, former Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, author and historian Al Runte, Ranger Doug Leen and Jonathan Jarvis, the 18th Director of the NPS. A true collector's item for any park aficionado. The book is in mint condition.
Carving by Rob Arnberger. Description: Hand-carved from basswood and painted in acrylics, mounted on a base 11” tall.
Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker
Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker
Great location near Denver. Good for one calendar year. Winning bidder will communicate directly with donator, NOT with Airbnb. But will need to access the site simply to see available dates at: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1256652427716404544?guests=1&adults=1&s=2&unique_share_id=8bee37db-b72f-4f5e-a59d-67b9226ea8f9
Each photo would be an 11 x 14 color print on photo paper, shipped rolled in tubes for the new owners to mat and frame to please themselves.
Each photo would be an 11 x 14 color print on photo paper, shipped rolled in tubes for the new owners to mat and frame to please themselves.
Painting of resting ranger by long-time ANPR member Judy Thompson. Painting is 10x13 and frame is 17x21
Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker
Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker
Each photo would be an 11 x 14 color print on photo paper, shipped rolled in tubes for the new owners to mat and frame to please themselves.
Made by Western Heritage Co. in 1977. Numbered 366.
Made by Western Heritage Co. in 1977. Numbered 385.
To be used during the months of September or October 2026. The yurt has Solar electricity, internet, cold running water and a composting toilet. Queen bed, and inflatable double mattress available to sleep 2-4 persons. Truly an glamping experience!Visit Santa Fe during Zozobra, the folk art markets, or maybe the Albuquerque international balloon fiesta. Booking to be done through owner.
Holland America Princess offers a Denali round-trip Rail Package for two on the Alaska Railroad, including a two-night stay in Denali at one of their lodges.
1972 commemorative book from 2nd world conference on National Parks.
"Colorado Color 2025" and "Grand Canyon 2025"
Signed & numbered national parks WPA style posters by artist Rob Decker
