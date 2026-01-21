The Auction at a Fright to Remember

The Turbo S1 boasts the renowned ACCUslide system, known for its superior cocking and de-cocking capabilities. It stands out in the market as one of the shortest crossbows, yet doesn’t compromise on performance. Integrated with RX-6 cams, it achieves speeds of 390 feet per second and offers a 340-degree cam rotation, ensuring ease of draw and adaptability for various hunting scenarios.

Vector Quad Technology enhances the Turbo S1’s accuracy by reducing cam lean, a crucial factor in ensuring precise shots without alerting the target. The Auto Brake system with ACUslide not only enhances safety but also allows silent operation, a significant advantage for hunters who value stealth.

The Turbo S1 features a cutting-edge roller sear system in the S1 trigger, offering a crisp release with zero creep at a minimal force of 3.5 pounds. This design is especially beneficial for hunters who prioritize ease of use over physical strength. The trigger is complemented by a nylon-filament arrow retention brush, ensuring the arrow remains securely in place until released.

Three arrow Quiver, variable speed scope, requires less force to operate and advance the cam system.





Donated by: Tim Vandegrift

Hunter's Outlet