The Author's Journey 2026

7561 Center Ave #14

Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

Act I
$225

Sunday: 9am-4pm — This is the first leg of our journey. Bring a clear mind, a willing spirit, and something with which to take notes!

Act II — 1 block of 6 Lazer Lessons
$125

Choose which block you'd like

Act II — 2 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$240

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $10)

Act II — 3 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$345

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $30)

Act II — 4 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$440

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $60)

Act II — 5 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$525

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $100)

Act II — 6 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$600

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $150)

Act II — 7 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$665

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $210)

Act II — 8 blocks of 6 Lazer Lessons
$720

Choose which blocks you'd like.

(You save $280)

MIDPOINT
$95

Sunday: 1-4pm Bring work for review!


Act III
$195

Sunday: 9am-4pm — Our journey is wrapping up!


Epilogue
$175

Sunday: 9am-4pm — This is our day when you use the left side of your brain as we discuss the business of books.


Book Bash
$125

This is the big moment! And if you find you need more time, you can always defer to a later date



Box Set A
$475

(you save $40 

includes Act I + MIDPOINT + Act III



Box Set B
$625

(you save $65 

includes Act I + MIDPOINT + Act III + Epilogue



ALL-IN Box Set
$1,295

(you save $520 

includes Act I + All 8 blocks of Act II 6-week Lazer Lessons + MIDPOINT + Act III + Epilogue + Book Bash



BASIC Promo Package
$280

(you save $40)

PREMIUM Promo Package
$550

(you save $75)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing