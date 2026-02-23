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About this event
Adults & Teens from 13 and older
Youth Tickets up to ages 12
Bring the family and enjoy a morning of pancakes while supporting a great cause. This bundle includes 2 adult tickets and 2 child tickets for the Badge & Flame Pancake Breakfast.
Join us as we bring the community together to support local police, fire, and EMS personnel through The Badge & Flame Project.
📍 Location: 159 Todd Ave, Hermitage, PA
📅 Date: March 21
Gather some friends, coworkers, or family and support the mission of The Badge & Flame Project.
This bundle includes 4 adult tickets to the Pancake Breakfast. Funds raised from this event help support first responder equipment, training opportunities, and community initiatives.
Your support helps honor those who serve our communities every day.
Reserve a Community Table for up to 8 guests at the Badge & Flame Pancake Breakfast.
This option is perfect for:
Community Table sponsors will be recognized at the event, and tables may display a sign such as “Community Table Donated By [Business Name]”.
Can’t stay long but still want to support the mission?
This bundle includes 2 adult tickets plus and a donation to The Badge & Flame Project to help support local first responders through equipment, training, and community initiatives.
Every contribution helps strengthen the bond between first responders and the communities they serve.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!