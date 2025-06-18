Healed & Hustling Fundraiser

Tampa, FL 33617
Grants 2 VIP entry to the day event, Brand on The Younger U website, social media posting, 1 min pitch at event, & must be at event by 12pm to set up vendor table.
1 table & 2 chairs included. Place your business cards, flyers, samples or promotional items in guest bags
Grants 1 VIP entry to the event, Brand on The Younger U website, social media posting, 1 min pitch at event. Place your business cards, flyers, samples or promotional items in guest bags
Sale your products & enjoy the event. Must be at event by 12pm to set up, 1 table & 2 chair included.
Place your business cards, flyers, samples or promotional items in guest bags without being at the event.
Sale your products & enjoy the event. Must be at event by 12pm to set up, 1 table & 1 chair included.
Nonprofit & Nonprofit selling businesses
Enjoy our speakers, panelists, networking, vendors, &drinks
