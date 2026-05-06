The Baker Institute For Children With Hearing Loss

Offered by

The Baker Institute For Children With Hearing Loss

About this shop

The Baker Institute For Children With Hearing Loss's Shop

Baker Hoodie - Staff item
Baker Hoodie - Staff item
Baker Hoodie - Staff
$40

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Pullover Hoodie. Available in sizes YS - XXL

*Price includes shipping and applicable sales tax

Baker Hoodie - General item
Baker Hoodie - General item
Baker Hoodie - General
$60

Gildan Midweight 50/50 Pullover Hoodie. Available in sizes YS - XXL

DayTripper - Staff item
DayTripper - Staff
$39

This Day Tripper bag is perfect for your everyday on the go needs!


The Baker Institute created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! All bags are water-resistant, lightweight and packable.


*Price includes shipping and applicable sales tax

0
DayTripper - General item
DayTripper - General
$75

This Day Tripper bag is perfect for your everyday on the go needs!


The Baker Institute created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! All bags are water-resistant, lightweight and packable.


0
Mid Pouch - Staff item
Mid Pouch - Staff
$29

The mid pouch is perfect to pack hearing devices and on the go items.


The Baker Institute created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! All bags are water-resistant, lightweight and packable.



0
Mid Pouch - General item
Mid Pouch - General
$45

The mid pouch is perfect to pack hearing devices and on the go items.


The Baker Institute created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! All bags are water-resistant, lightweight and packable.



0
Day Tripper & Mid Pouch Combo - Staff item
Day Tripper & Mid Pouch Combo - Staff
$73

Whether you're traveling, commuting, or on the go, this versatile duo keeps your essentials secure, organized, and protected from the unexpected.


The Baker Institute created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! All bags are water-resistant, lightweight and packable.


*Price includes shipping and applicable sales tax

0
Day Tripper & Mid Pouch Combo - General item
Day Tripper & Mid Pouch Combo - General
$110

Whether you're traveling, commuting, or on the go, this versatile duo keeps your essentials secure, organized, and protected from the unexpected.


The Baker Institute created an exclusive custom bag with ALOHA Collection! All bags are water-resistant, lightweight and packable.


*Price includes shipping and applicable sales tax

0
Add a donation for The Baker Institute For Children With Hearing Loss

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!