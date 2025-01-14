Shop the Highland Inn's Vintage Artwork

Vintage Bieres De La Meuse 1897 fine art advertisement by Alphonse Mucha. 27"x39" framed. There are multiple frame colors available, your frame will be chosen by our staff. Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.

Vintage Bieres De La Meuse 1897 fine art advertisement by Alphonse Mucha. 27"x39" framed. There are multiple frame colors available, your frame will be chosen by our staff. Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.

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