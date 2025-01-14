Shop the Highland Inn's Vintage Artwork

Reproduction of Cineracum Flore by Basil Besler, 26"x30" in silver frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Reproduction of Cineracum Flore by Basil Besler, 26"x30" in silver frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Now Voyager" Movie Poster
$75
French movie poster for the American movie, Now Voyager, in a gold 29"x40" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
French movie poster for the American movie, Now Voyager, in a gold 29"x40" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Le Cheik" Movie Poster
$75
The french poster for the 1926 silent film "The Son of the Sheik" framed in a gold, 30"x40" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
The french poster for the 1926 silent film "The Son of the Sheik" framed in a gold, 30"x40" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Paris by Julien Lacaze
$50
Poster showing Place de la Concorde with obelisk and fountains by artist Julien Lacaze. In Gold, 30"x40" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Poster showing Place de la Concorde with obelisk and fountains by artist Julien Lacaze. In Gold, 30"x40" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha's "Bieres de la Muse"
$75
Vintage Bieres De La Meuse 1897 fine art advertisement by Alphonse Mucha. 27"x39" framed. There are multiple frame colors available, your frame will be chosen by our staff.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Vintage Bieres De La Meuse 1897 fine art advertisement by Alphonse Mucha. 27"x39" framed. There are multiple frame colors available, your frame will be chosen by our staff.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Botanical Print by Horto Van Houtteano
$75
Reproduction of botanical print from 19th century Belgium in 25'x32' gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Reproduction of botanical print from 19th century Belgium in 25'x32' gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha's "Reverie"
$50
Reproduction of Alphonse Mucha's "Reverie" Lithograph in a 25"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Reproduction of Alphonse Mucha's "Reverie" Lithograph in a 25"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Golf Monte Carlo"
$50
"Golf Monte Carlo" Reproduction in a 29"x42" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Golf Monte Carlo" Reproduction in a 29"x42" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Greggory Brown's "The Zoo"
$100
"The Zoo" by Greggory Brown for the London Underground in 1924. Framed in a gold, 26"x39" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"The Zoo" by Greggory Brown for the London Underground in 1924. Framed in a gold, 26"x39" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Pierre Commarmond's "Combloux (Golfing)"
$100
"Combloux (Golfing)" reproduction of lithograph poster by Pierre Commarmond, 28"x37"
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Combloux (Golfing)" reproduction of lithograph poster by Pierre Commarmond, 28"x37"
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Atlanta Jazz Festival, 1986 - Poster V.1
$120
From the Atlanta Jazz Festival in 1986, "We're the cats that make it happen." Rare poster. Framed in a 26"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
From the Atlanta Jazz Festival in 1986, "We're the cats that make it happen." Rare poster. Framed in a 26"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Jules Cheret's "Carnaval"
$75
"Carnaval" by Jules Cheret , advertising poster in 26"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Carnaval" by Jules Cheret , advertising poster in 26"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha's "Princess Hyacinth" - Damaged
$30
Alphonse Mucha Print, "Princess Hyacinth," in gold, 25"x34" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha Print, "Princess Hyacinth," in gold, 25"x34" frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Biscuits Lefevre-Vtile" by Alphonse Mucha, vintage advertising poster in 27"x39" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Biscuits Lefevre-Vtile" by Alphonse Mucha, vintage advertising poster in 27"x39" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Voyage Du Prince De Galles"
$100
Poster for the pantomime ''Voyage du Prince de Galles autour du monde'' at Myers' Grand Cirque Américain, Place du Château d'Eau (today Place de la République) in Paris. Printed by F. Appel Litho, Paris (1875). In a 26"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Poster for the pantomime ''Voyage du Prince de Galles autour du monde'' at Myers' Grand Cirque Américain, Place du Château d'Eau (today Place de la République) in Paris. Printed by F. Appel Litho, Paris (1875). In a 26"x34" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Jakob Trew Pineapple Botanical Print
$100
Reproduction print of Jakob Trew's Plantae Selectae Plate 2 Pineapple in gold 24"x31 frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Reproduction print of Jakob Trew's Plantae Selectae Plate 2 Pineapple in gold 24"x31 frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Betto Lotti Advertising Poster
$75
Framed Betto Lotti Poster from 1925, reproduction in 31"x40" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Framed Betto Lotti Poster from 1925, reproduction in 31"x40" gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
"Olympia"
$40
OLYMPIA Anciennes Montagnes Russes - Window card poster in light pink mat, no frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
OLYMPIA Anciennes Montagnes Russes - Window card poster in light pink mat, no frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha's "The Pen"
$50
Alphonse Mucha "The Pen" Art Nouveau 1989 vintage poster reproduction in beige mat, no frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha "The Pen" Art Nouveau 1989 vintage poster reproduction in beige mat, no frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Alphonse Mucha, "Monaco Monte Carlo"
$75
Reproduction of Mucha's 1897 travel poster in gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
Reproduction of Mucha's 1897 travel poster in gold frame.
Please note that all of these pieces were stored in the empty Highland Inn for a period of time. They are in varying but good condition. Frames have some signs of age and have been lightly cleaned up by our team. By purchasing work you are accepting the condition of the piece sight unseen. All works must be picked up in person at 638 Highland Ave. NE Atlanta, GA 30306.
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