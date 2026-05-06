Women's Council of REALTORS® - Wisconsin

Hosted by

Women's Council of REALTORS® - Wisconsin

About this event

The Balanced Agent Leadership & Wellness Summit - SPONSORSHIP

625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

Fond du Lac, WI 54937, USA

*EXCLUSIVE* Peak Balance (Presenting Sponsor)
$2,000

*THIS SPONSORSHIP LEVEL IS LIMITED TO 1 SPONSOR ONLY*

Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials

Verbal Recognition at Event

(4) Event Tickets included

Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag

Dedicated 'thank you' Social Media Post

Introduction Post on Social Media

Vendor Table w/ Option to Display Marketing Materials

Opportunity to Welcome Attendees / Check in

Access to Event Attendees Email Contact

Top Logo Placement on All Marketing

Speaking Opportunity / Introduce Guest Speakers

Elevation
$1,000

Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials

Verbal Recognition at Event

(3) Event Tickets included

Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag

Dedicated 'thank you' Social Media Post

Introduction Post on Social Media

Vendor Table w/ Option to Display Marketing Materials

Opportunity to Welcome Attendees / Check in

Access to Event Attendees Email Contact

Growth
$500

Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials

Verbal Recognition at Event

(2) Event Tickets included

Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag

Dedicated 'thank you' Social Media Post

Introduction Post on Social Media

Vendor Table w/ Option to Display Marketing Materials

Foundation
$250

Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials

Verbal Recognition at Event

(1) Event Ticket included

Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag

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