The Balanced Agent Leadership & Wellness Summit - SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
*THIS SPONSORSHIP LEVEL IS LIMITED TO 1 SPONSOR ONLY*
Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials
Verbal Recognition at Event
(4) Event Tickets included
Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag
Dedicated 'thank you' Social Media Post
Introduction Post on Social Media
Vendor Table w/ Option to Display Marketing Materials
Opportunity to Welcome Attendees / Check in
Access to Event Attendees Email Contact
Top Logo Placement on All Marketing
Speaking Opportunity / Introduce Guest Speakers
Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials
Verbal Recognition at Event
(3) Event Tickets included
Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag
Dedicated 'thank you' Social Media Post
Introduction Post on Social Media
Vendor Table w/ Option to Display Marketing Materials
Opportunity to Welcome Attendees / Check in
Access to Event Attendees Email Contact
Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials
Verbal Recognition at Event
(2) Event Tickets included
Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag
Dedicated 'thank you' Social Media Post
Introduction Post on Social Media
Vendor Table w/ Option to Display Marketing Materials
Logo on Event Website / Promo Materials
Verbal Recognition at Event
(1) Event Ticket included
Option to Provide Item in Attendee Swag Bag
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