The Baller Fund

Offered by

The Baller Fund

About the memberships

The Baller Circle

Supporter Member
$2,500

Valid until March 30, 2027

You help fund athlete development and community programming.

Impact Member
$5,000

Valid until March 30, 2027

You support exposure events and receive early access to apparel drops.

Legacy Annual
$10,000

Valid until March 30, 2027

You help fund travel and recruiting visibility while receiving priority event invitations.

Founding Member
$25,000

Valid until March 30, 2027

You directly sponsor athlete opportunity and receive VIP access to Foundation events.

Add a donation for The Baller Fund

$

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