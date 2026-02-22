The Baller Circle

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About the memberships
Valid until March 30, 2027
You help fund athlete development and community programming.
Valid until March 30, 2027
You support exposure events and receive early access to apparel drops.
Valid until March 30, 2027
You help fund travel and recruiting visibility while receiving priority event invitations.
Valid until March 30, 2027
You directly sponsor athlete opportunity and receive VIP access to Foundation events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!