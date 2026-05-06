The Baltimore Metro Chapter of VSUAA Membership Dues Campaign

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
Dues for Annual members
No expiration
This membership is for National Lifetime VSU Alumni membership.
Renews yearly on: July 1
This membership class is for the annual chapter dues for Lifetime alumni members.
Renews yearly on: July 1
This membership class is for alumni members associated with other VSU Alumni chapters.
This membership is for recently graduated Seniors joining the alumni chapter in their 1st year.
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