Offered by

The Balto-metro-chapter Of The V S U A A Inc

About the memberships

The Baltimore Metro Chapter of VSUAA Membership Dues Campaign

Annual Renewal Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: July 1

Dues for Annual members

Lifetime Membership
$750

No expiration

This membership is for National Lifetime VSU Alumni membership.

Local Lifetime Annual Renewal
$45

Renews yearly on: July 1

This membership class is for the annual chapter dues for Lifetime alumni members.

Associate Membership Dues
$45

Renews yearly on: July 1

This membership class is for alumni members associated with other VSU Alumni chapters.

1st Year Alumni Membership
Free

This membership is for recently graduated Seniors joining the alumni chapter in their 1st year.

Add a donation for The Balto-metro-chapter Of The V S U A A Inc

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