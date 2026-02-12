The Bar Speed Dating Tonight

This very pretty Chardonnay starts off with notes of apple and butterscotch on the nose. These aromatics ultimately lead to flavors of vanilla, pear, and caramel. J. W. Morris wines are for enjoyment—of your food, your friends and family, and your day. Perfect for sipping seaside, patio grilling, summer evenings or casual dining and entertaining any time. This very pretty Chardonnay starts off with notes of apple and butterscotch on the nose. These aromatics ultimately lead to flavors of vanilla, pear, and caramel.