The Bar Speed Dating Tonight

About this event
This beautifully colored White Zinfandel leads with aromas of strawberry and fresh cut flowers. Once tasted, notes of other berry fruits and cream immediately emerge. This White Zinfandel pairs well with spicy foods. The wine goes very well with Asian spices in particular. It's also a great patio wine.
This very pretty Chardonnay starts off with notes of apple and butterscotch on the nose. These aromatics ultimately lead to flavors of vanilla, pear, and caramel. J. W. Morris wines are for enjoyment—of your food, your friends and family, and your day. Perfect for sipping seaside, patio grilling, summer evenings or casual dining and entertaining any time. This very pretty Chardonnay starts off with notes of apple and butterscotch on the nose. These aromatics ultimately lead to flavors of vanilla, pear, and caramel.
The J.W. Morris Cabernet Sauvignon offers intense dark fruit flavors, complimented with notes of butterscotch, vanilla, and mocha. Layered with complexity, and combined with a great tannin backbone this "weighty" Cab always delivers.
This very fruit-forward Pinot Noir leads with notes of blackberry and smokey aromas. On the palate, the fruit really steps forward with intense berry flavors, balanced with vanilla and spice. This wine is as complex as it is delicious.
IPA - BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of. DON’T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Double IPA - Be Wild lives up to its name. For Variety Pack 2 we smashed together West Coast bite and East Coast juiciness, then went bigger: this is a double IPA clocking in at 8.5%. Big hop character, wild flavor, and enough heft to back it up. No rulebook required.
Hazy IPA - Celebrate yourself with our smooth New England IPA. Brewed with layers of flavor and vibrant character. Just like you! Be Smooth sips with a smooth, full body with aggressive hop character on the back end.
Hazy IPA - Celebrate your Juicy side, spilling the latest news around town while enjoying delicious beers with friends. Be Juicy pours a pale straw gold and sips with notes of citrus rind, grapefruit, and candied tropical fruits.
Known as the "Champagne of Beers". It features a crisp, light-bodied flavor profile with a slight, sweet maltiness, subtle hoppiness, and high carbonation.
Poland Spring
From Quincy's hottest new bakery; Niveaux Pâtisserie
Hand crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Robert Gonzalez (Food Network)
*This item is gluten free
From Quincy's hottest new bakery; Niveaux Pâtisserie
Hand crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Robert Gonzalez (Food Network)
Mixed Fruit
Berries & Cherries
Island Fruit
Take home a bag of goodies with items from Dee Opera and
Niveaux Pâtisserie
$
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