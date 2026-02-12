Dee Opera Inc

Hosted by

Dee Opera Inc

About this event

The Bar Speed Dating Tonight

189 Winnisimmet St

Chelsea, MA 02150, USA

Wine - White Zinfandel item
Wine - White Zinfandel
$12

This beautifully colored White Zinfandel leads with aromas of strawberry and fresh cut flowers. Once tasted, notes of other berry fruits and cream immediately emerge. This White Zinfandel pairs well with spicy foods. The wine goes very well with Asian spices in particular. It's also a great patio wine.

Wine - Chardonnay item
Wine - Chardonnay
$12

This very pretty Chardonnay starts off with notes of apple and butterscotch on the nose. These aromatics ultimately lead to flavors of vanilla, pear, and caramel. J. W. Morris wines are for enjoyment—of your food, your friends and family, and your day. Perfect for sipping seaside, patio grilling, summer evenings or casual dining and entertaining any time. This very pretty Chardonnay starts off with notes of apple and butterscotch on the nose. These aromatics ultimately lead to flavors of vanilla, pear, and caramel.

Wine - Cabernet Sauvignon item
Wine - Cabernet Sauvignon
$12

The J.W. Morris Cabernet Sauvignon offers intense dark fruit flavors, complimented with notes of butterscotch, vanilla, and mocha. Layered with complexity, and combined with a great tannin backbone this "weighty" Cab always delivers.

Wine - Pinot Noir item
Wine - Pinot Noir
$12

This very fruit-forward Pinot Noir leads with notes of blackberry and smokey aromas. On the palate, the fruit really steps forward with intense berry flavors, balanced with vanilla and spice. This wine is as complex as it is delicious.

Wormtown - Be Hoppy IPA item
Wormtown - Be Hoppy IPA
$8

IPA - BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of. DON’T WORRY BE HOPPY®

Wormtown - Be Wild item
Wormtown - Be Wild
$8

Double IPA - Be Wild lives up to its name. For Variety Pack 2 we smashed together West Coast bite and East Coast juiciness, then went bigger: this is a double IPA clocking in at 8.5%. Big hop character, wild flavor, and enough heft to back it up. No rulebook required.

Wormtown - Be Smooth item
Wormtown - Be Smooth
$8

Hazy IPA - Celebrate yourself with our smooth New England IPA. Brewed with layers of flavor and vibrant character. Just like you! Be Smooth sips with a smooth, full body with aggressive hop character on the back end.
 

Wormtown - Be Juicy item
Wormtown - Be Juicy
$8

Hazy IPA - Celebrate your Juicy side, spilling the latest news around town while enjoying delicious beers with friends. Be Juicy pours a pale straw gold and sips with notes of citrus rind, grapefruit, and candied tropical fruits.

Miller High Life item
Miller High Life
$8

Known as the "Champagne of Beers". It features a crisp, light-bodied flavor profile with a slight, sweet maltiness, subtle hoppiness, and high carbonation.

Coke item
Coke
$3
Diet Coke item
Diet Coke
$3
Sprite item
Sprite
$3
Water item
Water
$3

Poland Spring

Brownie item
Brownie
$5

From Quincy's hottest new bakery; Niveaux Pâtisserie

Hand crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Robert Gonzalez (Food Network)


*This item is gluten free

Chocolate Chip Cookie item
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5

From Quincy's hottest new bakery; Niveaux Pâtisserie

Hand crafted by Executive Pastry Chef Robert Gonzalez (Food Network)

Utz Chips Original item
Utz Chips Original
$3
Utz Chips - Sour Cream & Onion item
Utz Chips - Sour Cream & Onion
$3
Utz Chips - BBQ item
Utz Chips - BBQ
$3
Utz Chips - Ripples item
Utz Chips - Ripples
$3
Utz Party Mix item
Utz Party Mix
$2
Utz Cheese Curls item
Utz Cheese Curls
$2
Utz Popcorn item
Utz Popcorn
$3
Tostitos Chips item
Tostitos Chips
$3
Nacho Cheese Dipping Sauce item
Nacho Cheese Dipping Sauce
$2
Salsa Dip item
Salsa Dip
$2
Welchs Fuit Snacks item
Welchs Fuit Snacks
$4

Mixed Fruit

Welchs Fuit Snacks item
Welchs Fuit Snacks
$4

Berries & Cherries

Welchs Fuit Snacks item
Welchs Fuit Snacks
$4

Island Fruit

Dee Opera Logo Magnet item
Dee Opera Logo Magnet
$7
Thank You Goodie Bag item
Thank You Goodie Bag
$10

Take home a bag of goodies with items from Dee Opera and

Niveaux Pâtisserie

Add a donation for Dee Opera Inc

$

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