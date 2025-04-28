The Barker Family Benefit Auction

Mike and Karen Helbing, owners of the Wild Wildebeest Lodge in South Africa, together with WWL Safaris – Zwei Herholdt, Outfitter and Professional Hunter, are donating a 5-day South African Hunting Safari. The South African Hunting Safari is for 2 - 8 hunters (hunter being defined as someone who harvests a minimum of 2 animals). Included are 5 days/5 nights of daily rates (lodging, meals, and all beverages) for each hunter and $1000 total for the winning bidder or for the group to share toward trophy fees. Of the 5 days, 1 day will include an afternoon of bird hunting for dove, francolin, and guineafowl. If upgraded to 10 hunting days, an additional $2000 toward trophy fees will also be included. Not included in the donation is airfare to/from Johannesburg, day of arrival and day of departure ($180 per person each way), conservation fees ($10 per animal), 15% VAT (value added tax), dip and pack ($180 per animal) if taxidermy is done in the U.S., and gratuities. Non-hunters are welcome to join the group at the standard daily rate of $280 per day. Hunt may be taken anytime in 2025 or 2026. This 5-day donation is valued up to $15,500. If upgraded to 10 days, the donation is valued up to $17,500. Donated by: Mike & Karen Helbing (Wild Wildebeest Lodge)

