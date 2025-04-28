The Barker Family Benefit Auction

This is a yeti cooler filled with Bays Family Beef. A local farming family out of Huddleston, Va. This is some of the best beef that you can get locally!
Check out their website!
https://baysfamilybeef.com/
This is a yeti cooler filled with Bays Family Beef. A local farming family out of Huddleston, Va. This is some of the best beef that you can get locally!
Check out their website!
https://baysfamilybeef.com/
Mae & The Moon Pool Party
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 5 Hour Pool Party with Mae & The Moon!
Make your next girl's day out unforgettable!
Perfect for mom gatherings, women's meetings, birthdays, or whatever your boho heart desires.
Check out their website!
https://www.maeandthemoon.com/events
You're bidding on a 5 Hour Pool Party with Mae & The Moon!
Make your next girl's day out unforgettable!
Perfect for mom gatherings, women's meetings, birthdays, or whatever your boho heart desires.
Check out their website!
https://www.maeandthemoon.com/events
Handmade Broom, Bag, & Candle
$75
Starting bid
This cluster of items comes from the Mae & The Moon shop. The broom was handmade by a gentleman out of North Carolina. The handbag was handmade in Italy. The Voluspa candle is local, and smells of Moss Bambo.
Check out their website for more!
https://www.maeandthemoon.com/events
This cluster of items comes from the Mae & The Moon shop. The broom was handmade by a gentleman out of North Carolina. The handbag was handmade in Italy. The Voluspa candle is local, and smells of Moss Bambo.
Check out their website for more!
https://www.maeandthemoon.com/events
45 Minute Massage
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 45 Minute Massage by Purity Healing, located at Studio 29 Salon (17 S Main St Chatham, Va 2453).
Check out their facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/p/Purity-Healing-100085478542979/
You're bidding on a 45 Minute Massage by Purity Healing, located at Studio 29 Salon (17 S Main St Chatham, Va 2453).
Check out their facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/p/Purity-Healing-100085478542979/
Custom Bottle Creation
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Kendrick Holley Creations custom piece. All pieces are handcrafted in Danville, Virginia!
Please check out their page!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566331671501
You're bidding on a Kendrick Holley Creations custom piece. All pieces are handcrafted in Danville, Virginia!
Please check out their page!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566331671501
Erin Rhea Saddle Pad
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Erin Rhea Saddle Pad!
If you have seen the New York Fashion Show, you probably saw Bella Hadid sporting one of Erin's pads!
Check out all she has to offer!
https://www.saddleblanketsbyerinrhea.com/
You're bidding on a Erin Rhea Saddle Pad!
If you have seen the New York Fashion Show, you probably saw Bella Hadid sporting one of Erin's pads!
Check out all she has to offer!
https://www.saddleblanketsbyerinrhea.com/
Erin Rhea Saddle Pad
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Erin Rhea Saddle Pad!
If you have seen the New York Fashion Show, you probably saw Bella Hadid sporting one of Erin's pads!
Check out all she has to offer!
https://www.saddleblanketsbyerinrhea.com/
You're bidding on a Erin Rhea Saddle Pad!
If you have seen the New York Fashion Show, you probably saw Bella Hadid sporting one of Erin's pads!
Check out all she has to offer!
https://www.saddleblanketsbyerinrhea.com/
Oatmeal Creme Pie Cheesecake
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on an Oatmeal Creme Pie Cheesecake made by Sweet Journey Cheesecake sout of Appomattox, Virginia.
You're bidding on an Oatmeal Creme Pie Cheesecake made by Sweet Journey Cheesecake sout of Appomattox, Virginia.
Scooter Crunch Strawberry Cheesecake
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Scooter Crunch Strawberry Cheesecake made by Sweet Journey Cheesecakes out of Appomattox, Virginia.
You're bidding on a Scooter Crunch Strawberry Cheesecake made by Sweet Journey Cheesecakes out of Appomattox, Virginia.
Dr. Squatch Men's Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Primped 365 Men's Gift Basket filled with,
•3 bars of Dr. Squatch soap: Cool Fresh Aloe, Pine Tar and Birchwood Breeze
•2 bars of Dapper Yankee soap in the scent Root Beer Barrel
•Dr. Squatch shampoo & conditioner in the Summer Citrus scent
•Dr. Squatch deodorant in Summer Citrus
•Dr. Squatch shampoo & conditioner in the Pine Tar scent
•Dr. Squatch face wash
•Dr. Squatch lotion in Pine Tar
Check out their website!
https://www.primped365.com/
You're bidding on a Primped 365 Men's Gift Basket filled with,
•3 bars of Dr. Squatch soap: Cool Fresh Aloe, Pine Tar and Birchwood Breeze
•2 bars of Dapper Yankee soap in the scent Root Beer Barrel
•Dr. Squatch shampoo & conditioner in the Summer Citrus scent
•Dr. Squatch deodorant in Summer Citrus
•Dr. Squatch shampoo & conditioner in the Pine Tar scent
•Dr. Squatch face wash
•Dr. Squatch lotion in Pine Tar
Check out their website!
https://www.primped365.com/
Custom Ring Piece
$10
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Turquoisecalico gift certificate for a custom necklace and ring with a stone of the winners choosing!
You are bidding on a Turquoisecalico gift certificate for a custom necklace and ring with a stone of the winners choosing!
Catering Service Voucher
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on Taqueria La G and La Guadalupana Mexican restaurant a $300 catering service voucher.
Located in the Danville, Va area.
You're bidding on Taqueria La G and La Guadalupana Mexican restaurant a $300 catering service voucher.
Located in the Danville, Va area.
Gift Bag
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Rustic Sister's Co backpack full of goodies! This includes a twin size throw, a tumbler, key chain, notebook, claw chip and a Wrangler backpack.
Check out thier Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563613911847
You're bidding on a Rustic Sister's Co backpack full of goodies! This includes a twin size throw, a tumbler, key chain, notebook, claw chip and a Wrangler backpack.
Check out thier Facebook!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563613911847
Dryer Vent Cleaning
$15
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Xtreme Home Services dryer vent cleaning!
Services the Smith Mountain Lake, Franklin County, Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas!
Check them out!
https://www.xtremehomeservicespro.com
You're bidding on a Xtreme Home Services dryer vent cleaning!
Services the Smith Mountain Lake, Franklin County, Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas!
Check them out!
https://www.xtremehomeservicespro.com
Bower House Bed & Breakfast Stay
$75
Starting bid
You're bidding on a one night stay at the Bower House Bed & Breakfast in Chatham, Virginia.
It's located right across the street from JTs on the main. 5 minutes from Olde Dominion Ag Center.
Check out their page!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063493661478
You're bidding on a one night stay at the Bower House Bed & Breakfast in Chatham, Virginia.
It's located right across the street from JTs on the main. 5 minutes from Olde Dominion Ag Center.
Check out their page!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063493661478
TT RedneckRanson
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a breeding to TT RedneckRanson! Winner will be responsible for collecting and shipping cost.
You're bidding on a breeding to TT RedneckRanson! Winner will be responsible for collecting and shipping cost.
Highland Photo Session
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Highland Cattle Co, Highland photo session!
Who the doesn’t want to want to cuddle a puppy dog with horns?!
Located in Amherst, Virginia.
You're bidding on a Highland Cattle Co, Highland photo session!
Who the doesn’t want to want to cuddle a puppy dog with horns?!
Located in Amherst, Virginia.
Victoria Gregory Photograph Session
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding one a $500 session of your choosing with Victoria Gregory Photography out of Chatham, Virginia.
Check out her work!
https://www.victoriagregoryphotography.com/
You're bidding one a $500 session of your choosing with Victoria Gregory Photography out of Chatham, Virginia.
Check out her work!
https://www.victoriagregoryphotography.com/
6 Hr Beer Trailer Rental
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Brewhaha Moblie Taps rental, 6 hr rental of their beer trailer! Alcohol is not included in the rental per ABC laws, but they do drop off, system set up with the renter’s kegs, and pick up at the end of the event.
Located in the Southern Virginia area.
If you have an event coming up this is right up your alley!
You're bidding on a Brewhaha Moblie Taps rental, 6 hr rental of their beer trailer! Alcohol is not included in the rental per ABC laws, but they do drop off, system set up with the renter’s kegs, and pick up at the end of the event.
Located in the Southern Virginia area.
If you have an event coming up this is right up your alley!
4x4 Raised Garden Bed
$75
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 4x4 Raised Garden Bed with soil, and plants up to a $250 value, done by Nursing Nature.
Serving the Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke, and Lynchburg area.
Check them out!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572324463421
You're bidding on a 4x4 Raised Garden Bed with soil, and plants up to a $250 value, done by Nursing Nature.
Serving the Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke, and Lynchburg area.
Check them out!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572324463421
Breeding to LF GOTBUSTEDONFROST
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a breeding to LF GOTBUSTEDONFROST, winner is responsible for shipping and collection cost!
This is such a versatile stallion!
You're bidding on a breeding to LF GOTBUSTEDONFROST, winner is responsible for shipping and collection cost!
This is such a versatile stallion!
Greenhouse Photo Session
$75
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Greenhouse Photo session with Lane & Co Photography at the Lane Greenhouse in Chatham, Va.
You're bidding on a Greenhouse Photo session with Lane & Co Photography at the Lane Greenhouse in Chatham, Va.
1 HR Photo Session
$75
Starting bid
You're Bidding on a 1 hr photo session with Kaptured Kreations out of the Dry Fork, Virginia area,
You're Bidding on a 1 hr photo session with Kaptured Kreations out of the Dry Fork, Virginia area,
Custom Graphite Drawing
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a custom graphite portrait by Kelly Cheatham Art!
Her drawings are breath taking
You're bidding on a custom graphite portrait by Kelly Cheatham Art!
Her drawings are breath taking
Breeding to Sayy My Name
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a breeding to Sayy My Name, owned by KY Performance Horses. Winner will be responsible for chute fee ($300) and shipping ($350) through Langdon farms, if local you could arrange pick up to save on shipping!
You're bidding on a breeding to Sayy My Name, owned by KY Performance Horses. Winner will be responsible for chute fee ($300) and shipping ($350) through Langdon farms, if local you could arrange pick up to save on shipping!
Equine Sports Massage
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Equine Sports Massage by Jaime Hammond. She is certified and continues her education making her hands the most educated in our area. Your equine will THANK YOU!
You're bidding on a Equine Sports Massage by Jaime Hammond. She is certified and continues her education making her hands the most educated in our area. Your equine will THANK YOU!
Breeding to FamousEagleTime
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a breeding to FamousEagleTime. This is Live Cover Only at this time. Located in Wise, Virginia.
Any questions about this stallion, please reach out to Garth at 276-275-7218.
You're bidding on a breeding to FamousEagleTime. This is Live Cover Only at this time. Located in Wise, Virginia.
Any questions about this stallion, please reach out to Garth at 276-275-7218.
Make Up Session
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Make Up session with Glow with Mikayla Smith!
You're bidding on a Make Up session with Glow with Mikayla Smith!
Breeding to Driftin Hero
$100
Starting bid
You're bidding on a breeding to Driftin Hero, owned by KY Performance Horses. Winner will be responsible for chute fee ($300) and shipping ($350) through Langdon farms, if local you could arrange pick up to save on shipping!
You're bidding on a breeding to Driftin Hero, owned by KY Performance Horses. Winner will be responsible for chute fee ($300) and shipping ($350) through Langdon farms, if local you could arrange pick up to save on shipping!
Garden Consult
$75
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 1 HR long garden consult with Nursing Nature!
Serving the Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke, and Lynchburg area.
Check them out!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572324463421
You're bidding on a 1 HR long garden consult with Nursing Nature!
Serving the Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke, and Lynchburg area.
Check them out!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572324463421
15 Min Animal Communication Consult
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 15 Minute Animal Communication Consult with Kathy George. She is local to the Lynchburg area but can do over the phone consults.
You're bidding on a 15 Minute Animal Communication Consult with Kathy George. She is local to the Lynchburg area but can do over the phone consults.
Olivia Rhyan Aesthetics Skincare Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Olivia Rhyan Aesthetics skincare gift basket!
The basket includes:
Eminence Organics Best sellers (Stone crop gel wash, Bamboo firming fluid, Mangosteen Gel moisturizer)
3 Eminence Organic Hungarian Chocolates
$85 gift certificate
Eminence organics samples
Check out her page!
https://www.facebook.com/oliviarhyanesthetics
You're bidding on a Olivia Rhyan Aesthetics skincare gift basket!
The basket includes:
Eminence Organics Best sellers (Stone crop gel wash, Bamboo firming fluid, Mangosteen Gel moisturizer)
3 Eminence Organic Hungarian Chocolates
$85 gift certificate
Eminence organics samples
Check out her page!
https://www.facebook.com/oliviarhyanesthetics
The Blush Door Makeup Session
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Make up session with the Blush Door Studio's very own Kierstin Houston!
Located in the Southern Virginia area!
You're bidding on a Make up session with the Blush Door Studio's very own Kierstin Houston!
Located in the Southern Virginia area!
Handmade Wooden Flag with Barrel Racer
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a handmade flag with a barrel racer made by Dan River High School Ag Department!
You're bidding on a handmade flag with a barrel racer made by Dan River High School Ag Department!
Wooden American Flag w/ Red Line
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Wooden American Flag w/ Red Line supporting our firefighters! This piece is made by Dan River High School Ag Department!
You're bidding on a Wooden American Flag w/ Red Line supporting our firefighters! This piece is made by Dan River High School Ag Department!
Inside/Out Designs Wreath
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on an Inside/Out Designs custom wreath!
You're bidding on an Inside/Out Designs custom wreath!
You're bidding on a custom charcuterie board and cutting knife handmade by Broken A Farrier Service.
You're bidding on a custom charcuterie board and cutting knife handmade by Broken A Farrier Service.
One Equine Massage Session
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on one Equine massage with LG Performance Horses and Therapy!
Serving the Southern Virginia area!
You're bidding on one Equine massage with LG Performance Horses and Therapy!
Serving the Southern Virginia area!
One PEMF Session
$50
Starting bid
You're bidding on one Equine PEMF session with LG Performance Horses and Therapy!
Serving the Southern Virginia area!
You're bidding on one Equine PEMF session with LG Performance Horses and Therapy!
Serving the Southern Virginia area!
4 Tickets to Pittsburgh Steelers Game
$200
Starting bid
You're bidding on 4 tickets to a regular 2025 season home game for the Pittsburgh STEELERS!
Section 133, row W, seats 8, 9, 10, and 11. It includes a parking pass as well. Seats are on the 40-yard line behind the Steelers bench.
You're bidding on 4 tickets to a regular 2025 season home game for the Pittsburgh STEELERS!
Section 133, row W, seats 8, 9, 10, and 11. It includes a parking pass as well. Seats are on the 40-yard line behind the Steelers bench.
Custom Hat Band
$25
Starting bid
You're bidding on a custom beaded hand band made by Beads & Bands at Sunrise!
Check out their page!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573968812457
You're bidding on a custom beaded hand band made by Beads & Bands at Sunrise!
Check out their page!
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573968812457
5 Day South Africa Hunt
$500
Starting bid
Mike and Karen Helbing, owners of the Wild Wildebeest Lodge in South Africa, together with WWL Safaris – Zwei Herholdt, Outfitter and Professional Hunter, are donating a 5-day South African Hunting Safari.
The South African Hunting Safari is for 2 - 8 hunters (hunter being defined as someone who harvests a minimum of 2 animals). Included are 5 days/5 nights of daily rates (lodging, meals, and all beverages) for each hunter and $1000 total for the winning bidder or for the group to share toward trophy fees. Of the 5 days, 1 day will include an afternoon of bird hunting for dove, francolin, and guineafowl. If upgraded to 10 hunting days, an additional $2000 toward trophy fees will also be included. Not included in the donation is airfare to/from Johannesburg, day of arrival and day of departure ($180 per person each way), conservation fees ($10 per animal), 15% VAT (value added tax), dip and pack ($180 per animal) if taxidermy is done in the U.S., and gratuities. Non-hunters are welcome to join the group at the standard daily rate of $280 per day. Hunt may be taken anytime in 2025 or 2026. This 5-day donation is valued up to $15,500. If upgraded to 10 days, the donation is valued up to $17,500.
Donated by: Mike & Karen Helbing (Wild Wildebeest Lodge)
Mike and Karen Helbing, owners of the Wild Wildebeest Lodge in South Africa, together with WWL Safaris – Zwei Herholdt, Outfitter and Professional Hunter, are donating a 5-day South African Hunting Safari.
The South African Hunting Safari is for 2 - 8 hunters (hunter being defined as someone who harvests a minimum of 2 animals). Included are 5 days/5 nights of daily rates (lodging, meals, and all beverages) for each hunter and $1000 total for the winning bidder or for the group to share toward trophy fees. Of the 5 days, 1 day will include an afternoon of bird hunting for dove, francolin, and guineafowl. If upgraded to 10 hunting days, an additional $2000 toward trophy fees will also be included. Not included in the donation is airfare to/from Johannesburg, day of arrival and day of departure ($180 per person each way), conservation fees ($10 per animal), 15% VAT (value added tax), dip and pack ($180 per animal) if taxidermy is done in the U.S., and gratuities. Non-hunters are welcome to join the group at the standard daily rate of $280 per day. Hunt may be taken anytime in 2025 or 2026. This 5-day donation is valued up to $15,500. If upgraded to 10 days, the donation is valued up to $17,500.
Donated by: Mike & Karen Helbing (Wild Wildebeest Lodge)
" You Need me, Bee" by Julie Miles
$250
Starting bid
Julie Miles
www.jmilesstudios.com
Julie Miles, a native Virginian residing in the Shenandoah Valley graduated with a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University.
J Miles Studios, a successful decorative and fine arts studio was founded in Washington DC in
1991. Specialties include Murals, Wood Graining, Gilding. Julie's work has been featured in several embassies hotels restaurants residences and numerous publications and on the cover of " The House That Faux Built." A show house of decorative finishes created to raise money for Habitat for Humanity to build homes post Katrina.
For the past few years Julie has been dividing time between scaffold and studio. Her paintings, informed by close observations and love of the natural world are explorations in tension color texture and journey. Paintings begin with a highly manipulated surface incorporating layers of plaster and often gold and silver leaf.
Statement
My paintings begin with minute interpretations of the fascinating natural world. The paintings are stories of closely studied botanicals insects and animals.
The current series is titled "You Need Me, Bee #1-(tbd)" currently on Bee #25m, every 25th Bee will honor the Queen Bee. The series brings attention and celebration to the amazing Bee.
So strategic in the order of nature.
I paint in multiple layers using acrylic and oil paints. I begin the canvases with some fashion of substrate manipulation, often incorporating multiple layers of plaster followed by gold and silver leaf creating a history of texture.
This is a PRINT!
Julie Miles
www.jmilesstudios.com
Julie Miles, a native Virginian residing in the Shenandoah Valley graduated with a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University.
J Miles Studios, a successful decorative and fine arts studio was founded in Washington DC in
1991. Specialties include Murals, Wood Graining, Gilding. Julie's work has been featured in several embassies hotels restaurants residences and numerous publications and on the cover of " The House That Faux Built." A show house of decorative finishes created to raise money for Habitat for Humanity to build homes post Katrina.
For the past few years Julie has been dividing time between scaffold and studio. Her paintings, informed by close observations and love of the natural world are explorations in tension color texture and journey. Paintings begin with a highly manipulated surface incorporating layers of plaster and often gold and silver leaf.
Statement
My paintings begin with minute interpretations of the fascinating natural world. The paintings are stories of closely studied botanicals insects and animals.
The current series is titled "You Need Me, Bee #1-(tbd)" currently on Bee #25m, every 25th Bee will honor the Queen Bee. The series brings attention and celebration to the amazing Bee.
So strategic in the order of nature.
I paint in multiple layers using acrylic and oil paints. I begin the canvases with some fashion of substrate manipulation, often incorporating multiple layers of plaster followed by gold and silver leaf creating a history of texture.
This is a PRINT!
Crocheted Baby Items
$50
Starting bid
These items are bundled together. There are six pacifier clips, as well as a stuffed animal and dress all crocheted by hand.
These items are bundled together. There are six pacifier clips, as well as a stuffed animal and dress all crocheted by hand.
AirPods
$50
Starting bid
This is bundle with AirPods Max and AirPods Pro!
Donated by Buckle Bunny Solutions
This is bundle with AirPods Max and AirPods Pro!
Donated by Buckle Bunny Solutions
Louis Vuitton Travel Bundle
$150
Starting bid
This is a duffle bag, and bathroom/makeup bag. Along with cute little clutch.
Donated by Buckle Bunny Solutions
This is a duffle bag, and bathroom/makeup bag. Along with cute little clutch.
Donated by Buckle Bunny Solutions
The Joint Chiropractor Gift Certificate (6 adjustments)
$100
Starting bid
This gift certificate has been donated by The Joint Chiropractor in Lynchburg Virginia. It is good or six adjustments!
This gift certificate has been donated by The Joint Chiropractor in Lynchburg Virginia. It is good or six adjustments!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!